Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool two demands to sign bumper new contract and reject Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has named the terms he wants from Liverpool in order to extend his contract at Anfield and snub admirers Real Madrid.

Liverpool sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings after a brilliant first half of the season under new head coach Arne Slot, though this is being overshadowed by the contract situations of Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. All three stars have entered the final six months of their contracts, which means they are now able to discuss free transfers with foreign clubs.

Reds chiefs are in a strong position to tie down both Salah and Van Dijk, though Alexander-Arnold’s future on Merseyside is less certain as Real Madrid are intent on landing him.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, who regularly contributes at TEAMtalk, has now explained that the right-back wants at least a three-year deal and to be captain of Liverpool in the future in order to stay.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Jacobs began by saying: “Real are trying simultaneously to get him now and of course to pre-agree something, if not, for the summer.

“We know that they’re optimistic, but what we should point out is that, contrary to some suggestions in Spain, Trent hasn’t yet told Liverpool anything – whether he’s staying or whether he’s going.

“So the Liverpool offer is there on the table. Trent and Liverpool are also engaged in talks. But, of course, the longer it goes on with Liverpool doing well on the field without Trent signing, the more inevitable it will feel he’s off to Madrid.

“As of now, Liverpool have got no indication Trent has made up his mind. As a consequence, they’ll still feel some games are going on, some leverage is being used by the Alexander-Arnold camp.”

The journalist added: “Interestingly, the other thing I’ve heard is that, although Trent is not open to a mid-season move, what he does want from Liverpool, if he is to extend, is a three-year contract minimum and, in the long-run, to be captain of the football club.

“So keep an eye as to whether perhaps Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold talks are somewhat intertwined. And if Trent is told he’s going to be captain in the long run, does that impact Virgil van Dijk?

“But as of now, what I think we can say is that Liverpool are more confident that Van Dijk and Salah might stay, whereas Trent Alexander-Arnold feels like an open situation at the moment.”

Madrid ‘confident’ over Alexander-Arnold deal – sources

As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, ‘official contacts’ between Alexander-Arnold and Madrid are ‘expected soon’.

The Spanish giants would love to sign him this month, but if this proves to be impossible then they will try to engineer a free transfer for the summer.

On New Year’s Day, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool remain calm about the England ace staying. However, sources added that Madrid are extremely confident about signing Alexander-Arnold.

Worryingly for Liverpool, Madrid have also been linked with a move for fellow defender Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool transfers: Left-back decision made; flop to return home

Meanwhile, reporter Mark Ogden states that Liverpool only have ‘minimal interest’ in Fulham star Antonee Robinson due to his age, setting up a different left-back swoop.

Liverpool are expected to move for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez instead. At 21 years of age, he is six years younger than Robinson and Liverpool therefore believe he has a better profile.

This decision could give rivals Manchester United a free run at USMNT ace Robinson, with Ruben Amorim on the hunt for a quality new left wing-back.

While Kerkez is being eyed as a potential new addition to Slot’s squad, winger Federico Chiesa could secure an early exit.

Separate reports claim that Chiesa’s entourage have asked Liverpool if he can be sent back to Italy on loan in order to improve his confidence.

The forward is frustrated at his lack of game time, which has been down to both injuries and strong competition for places.

Atalanta and Inter Milan are among the major Italian clubs who have been linked with Chiesa in recent weeks.

