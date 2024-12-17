Liverpool are £100,000 short in their contract negotiations with Trent Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid and Barcelona pursue the England star, according to a damaging report.

Liverpool are racing to agree new deals with Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to prevent them from holding talks with rival clubs from January 1. All three players are currently due to become free agents at the end of the season, despite their huge importance to Arne Slot and Liverpool.

Liverpool recently sent a first round of offers to Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold to try and tee up agreements with the trio. But the latter has not been impressed by the money on offer.

As per The Sun, Liverpool have ‘hit a major stumbling block’ in their discussions with Alexander-Arnold due to his wage demands.

The right-back supposedly wants to be paid the same as Salah at £350k a week. Liverpool, in contrast, have offered him a £70k rise on his current £180k salary, which would take him to £250k per week.

As such, Liverpool are £100k a week off striking a contract agreement. Alexander-Arnold knows he is in a strong position as Real Madrid ‘are waiting to offer him what he wants’.

Liverpool chiefs do not want to break the club’s financial structure when keeping the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk.

However, they must pay up as they cannot afford to lose such players for free, particularly Alexander-Arnold.

The deep-lying playmaker is viewed as the future of Liverpool and is hopeful of being captain one day, should he be offered suitable terms.

At the age of 26, his profile makes him more attractive than older pair Salah and Van Dijk.

The report adds that Alexander-Arnold is still prioritising staying at Liverpool as it is his boyhood side. But if Liverpool fail to meet his demands then he will engage in talks with Madrid.

A switch to the Bernabeu would also allow Alexander-Arnold to play alongside England team-mate and good friend Jude Bellingham at club level.

Barcelona to rival Real Madrid for top Liverpool ace

It emerged over the weekend that Barcelona have joined the chase for Alexander-Arnold’s services. Although, they may find it tough to get him to reject both Liverpool and Madrid in favour of a switch to the Nou Camp.

The player recently made a hint he will be staying at Anfield by heaping praise on Slot.

“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short time and just keep on learning because I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible.”

When asked about the contract saga, Alexander-Arnold added: “I have been at the club 20 years and I have signed four or five contract extensions.

“None of those have been played out in public. This one won’t be either.”

Sources told TEAMtalk last week that Alexander-Arnold is likely to pen an extension before Salah or Van Dijk as Madrid’s strong interest makes his situation more pressing.

Liverpool transfers: Salah update; Carragher endorses move

While Liverpool still have work to do to prevent Alexander-Arnold from leaving, there is good news surrounding Salah.

The Spanish media claim Salah’s situation has ‘completely changed’ as he has been ‘seduced’ into staying at Liverpool by a big contract offer.

The forward is now poised to reject Saudi clubs and stay on Merseyside for at least another two seasons.

Liverpool are also plotting fresh additions to the squad to ensure they have more success under Slot.

Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace Andy Robertson at left-back.

Jamie Carragher has endorsed such a move by labelling Kerkez a ‘superb’ player and a ‘revelation’ in the Premier League.

How Alexander-Arnold’s wages have risen