A concerning double update claims Liverpool are now aware that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to quit Anfield and move to Real Madrid next year, with two reasons cited for his decision – and with the Reds reported to have made a significant offer for the player they want to replace him.

The Reds vice-captain has risen through the ranks to become regarded as arguably the best right-back in world football, having contributed to an impressive 102 goals in his 323 appearances for Liverpool. But with the player out of contract at the end of the current season, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club of his choosing from January 1 – just 57 days from now.

Strong reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for Alexander-Arnold, with the chance to add the 26-year-old as a free agent of huge appeal to ambitious president Florentino Perez.

Indeed, they were reported last month to have offered the star a salary worth £14m to £15m a year at the Bernabeu and on a contract to 2030 – around £288,000 a week.

As a result, two damning reports now claim Alexander-Arnold has ‘made up his mind’ over the move to Madrid, with Football Insider claiming he has already communicated his intentions to ‘quit Liverpool’ and with Real ‘making progress’ on his signing, which could be announced in a matter of weeks.

Furthermore, AS claims the player has been ‘seduced’ by the possibility of becoming a Galactico and wants to continue his career with one of the most successful sides in football history.

It’s also been stated that Jude Bellingham has played a key role in convincing the player to ditch Merseyside for Madrid, with one report over the weekend even stating the move could go through as soon as January.

Alexander-Arnold stance on Liverpool’s future

We understand Real Madrid have made no secret in their desire to bring the player to the Bernabeu and have long been ‘in contact’ with the player and his representatives.

The 26-year-old’s finances are handled by his father, Michael Arnold, who while himself is a lifelong Liverpool fan, has played a leading role in ruthlessly shaping his son’s career.

Despite that, and even in light of the latest reports, Alexander-Arnold has also never shied away from his love and affection for Liverpool.

It has been communicated to us though, that, had it not been for Real Madrid’s presence, the player would likely have agreed an extension some time ago with the Spanish giants seen as literally the only club in the world capable of luring him away.

The player has been careful about what information has been revealed in public, though did state earlier this season after a routine Anfield win over Bournemouth that he would one day love to captain his hometown club.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, Alexander-Arnold added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Alexander-Arnold replacement eyed / Milan offer player swap

Given the uncertainty surrounding Alexander-Arnold, it comes as no surprise to see Liverpool being linked with would-be successors in defence and reports in the last couple of days claim the Reds are stepping up their chase for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands star is one of the few players in the world game who can match Alexander-Arnold’s goals output at right-back and the 23-year-old already has one goal and six assists to his name from 14 appearances this season, adding to the 26 goal contributions he enjoyed last term.

Now it’s reported by Caught Offside that the Reds are stepping up their hunt for his signing by making a sizeable salary offer to coax him to Anfield next summer when his €40m (£33.5m, $43.5m) exit clause will once again kick into effect.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also reported to be considering a player exchange offer from AC Milan involving their Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and a Liverpool star, who appears to have lost his way under Arne Slot.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are understood to be one of two Premier League sides taking a strong interest in a Champions League wonderkid after he racked up 12 goal contributions in 16 appearances so far this season.

And finally, another player soon to be out of contract at Anfield – Virgil van Dijk – has been told why a move to a big Bundesliga side is not currently a possibility despite strong recent links.

How Frimpong compared to Alexander-Arnold last season

Were Liverpool to make a move for Frimpong they would be landing one of European football’s finest right-sided players, though one which has tended to operate more as a wing-back under Xabi Alonso.

While down on tackles, crosses and chances created by the Liverpool star, he showed his attacking flair by competing more take-ons and enjoying significantly more goal contributions.

Intriguingly, Liverpool fans should get the chance to see the Dutchman in action first-hand on Tuesday evening when Alonso returns to Anfield with the Bundesliga champions in what looks like the standout fixture of another busy Champions League fixture.