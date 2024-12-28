Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly told Liverpool’s hierarchy that he is ready to turn down a new contract and wants to join Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer in a massive blow to the Merseyside outfit.

The 26-year-old’s current contract with the Premier League leaders is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could leave Anfield as a free agent next summer and can agree a pre-contract deal with a foreign club from next month.

Liverpool have been trying to secure a new deal with Alexander-Arnold, however, an agreement has not been reached despite their best efforts.

Real Madrid have identified Alexander-Arnold as one of their key signings for the 2025 summer window, although they have also considered recruiting a new right-sided defender in January due to veteran star Dani Carvajal’s cruciate ligament injury, which has ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

But now the front cover of Marca has delivered a telling blow to Arne Slot’s men by claiming that Alexander-Arnold has now informed Liverpool of his desire to join Madrid at the end of the season.

The report adds that Liverpool have made ‘several attempts’ to keep the England full-back on Merseyside but that the player is intent on moving to The Santiago Bernabeu instead, where he would link up with good friend and Three Lions teammate Jude Bellingham.

Real, meanwhile, are also understood to be keen on signing Alexander-Arnold in January but are waiting on Liverpool to make it clear that they would be open to selling their first-choice right-back before the season is over.

However, that move appears highly unlikely given how well the Reds are currently going both domestically and in Europe.

Clock also ticking on Van Dijk, Salah contracts

Liverpool are also yet to reach agreements with two more of their talismanic stars in Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, with both of their deals due to expire in the summer.

When asked if Liverpool’s contract situations with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will change on January 1, Slot said on Friday: “If we would then probably it is not the moment for me to tell you now.

“But in general, I don’t talk about contract situations here and it would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them had extended, that’s in a different moment.

“Keep asking because that’s your job but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from January 1 maybe for you guys things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the manager, or head coach I have to say, is happy with them.”

The Reds are currently six points clear a the top of the Premier League and head to London to take on West Ham on Sunday.

