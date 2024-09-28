Trent Alexander-Arnold will give Liverpool priority when it to deciding his future, with two sources appearing to put talk of a move to Real Madrid on the backburner despite a worrying warning from a Reds legend.

The Reds vice-captain falls out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has been strongly linked with a move to the European champions, having made him one of their primary transfer objectives in 2025. And with the homegrown Liverpool eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in just 95 days, it is easy to see why supporters may be feeling more than a little nervous over their right-back’s future.

However, the Merseysiders remain determined to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal and talks over an extension are set to heat up in the coming days as they seek to reach an agreement.

Any new deal is likely to see Alexander-Arnold – who currently earns £180,000 a week – become the second-best paid player in the club’s history, behind only goal machine Mo Salah.

Now optimism is growing that an agreement will indeed be reached after Football Insider reported that Alexander-Arnold’s ‘first choice’ remains to stay at Anfield and that he will prioritise talks over an extension there before listening to anything Real Madrid have to offer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed the Reds hold the upper hand over the Spanish giants, insisting it is not true that the player has already decided to leave for the Spanish giants regardless of whatever Liverpool offer him.

“There’s, according to sources, not going to be a scenario where before Liverpool, whenever that may be, pitch their contract offer to Alexander-Arnold, he already has decided he’s leaving and has agreed terms with someone else,” Jacobs told Givemesport.

Clarifying his point, he explained: “Liverpool will get the first chance to present their offer. Then Alexander-Arnold will judge that against any other options in the market.”

Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool future as legend causes Real Madrid panic

Alexander-Arnold has himself shyed away from discussing the prospect of a move away but has indicated his happiness at Liverpool, while making clear his long-term ambitions at Anfield.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following last weekend’s win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the conditions that could persuade him to sign a new deal, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Despite giving Liverpool hope that a deal could be agreed, our understanding is that officials from Real Madrid are in what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ over a would-be free move in 2025.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson also believes there is a growing chance the 25-year-old will move on, revealing two factors that ensure he ‘won’t turn down’ the chance of moving to the Bernabeu.

“I don’t think Trent will be at the club at the start of next season – I can see him being attracted to playing at Real Madrid. He has an England teammate in Jude Bellingham there and I can see him playing for them next season,” Lawrenson said.

“If you really wanted to stay at Liverpool, then would you not have signed your contract by now?

“…for me, Trent probably wants to go and play somewhere on the continent. I don’t think he’ll turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid.”

Liverpool given fresh Zubimendi hope / Reds linked to Bundesliga star

Meanwhile, an in-the-know journalist has revealed how and why a move to bring Martin Zubimendi to Anfield in January could still come about.

The Reds had looked poised to make the Spain midfielder the first signing of the Arne Slot era at Anfield, only for the Real Sociedad star to pull the plug on the move at the last minute.

But amid claims the midfielder now regrets that choice, talk has been rekindled that a £50.5m (€60m, $67.5m) January deal may well on the cards after all.

TEAMtalk sources though have revealed the Reds have already looked at other options and, with Ryan Gravenberch making the most of his opportunity to shine, Liverpool could look to one of Slot’s trusted former charges at Feyenoord as a Plan B.

Elsewhere, the Merseysiders are also being linked with a move for Freiburg midfielder Merlin Rohl, whom journalist Christian Falk claims scouts employed by the Reds have liked what they have seen from the 22-year-old in recent matches.

