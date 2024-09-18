Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he is “excited” by what the future holds for the Reds under new boss Arne Slot, offering supporters the biggest hint yet he could be ready to commit to a new deal and shun Real Madrid’s advances.

The homegrown star is one of the Merseysiders’ most-important players, having debuted under Jurgen Klopp in October 2016 and having now racked up 315 appearances for Liverpool. Having also chipped in with 19 goals and 82 assists in that time – including a first of the season on Tuesday night as the Reds recorded a 3-1 Champions League win at AC Milan – Alexander-Arnold boasts a phenomenal goals-contribution record for a predominantly defensive star.

However, like teammates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the current season, leaving the Reds hierarchy nervously waiting to see if the player will agree to an extension.

And with strong menace of Real Madrid lurking in the background and with the European champions having made the capture of Alexander-Arnold a priority target for 2025, the Reds know that they face a battle to tie down their star to a new deal.

Speaking after Tuesday’s impressive victory in the San Siro, Alexander-Arnold appeared to suggest he is loving life with Liverpool and is “excited” about Slot’s vision for the Reds.

“For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“Having spoken to the manager, I was excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”

Alexander-Arnold has never hidden from his love for Liverpool

While links to Real Madrid are strengthened by Alexander-Arnold’s close friendship with Jude Bellingham, it would be easy to see why the 25-year-old could be tempted by a switch to the Spanish capital and become the latest high-profile free capture to move there and following in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe.

Sources close to TEAMtalk confirmed on Tuesday that Los Blancos are in ‘constant contact’ with Alexander-Arnold and his entourage as they look to persuade him to abandon the Reds, though Liverpool will not give up on the player without a fight and they are prepared to make him one of the best-paid players in their history were he to commit to a new deal.

The longer the wait goes on, though, the more nervous Liverpool will become and moreso with the player eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real from January 1.

However, Alexander-Arnold has also never hidden from his love for Liverpool either and in a previous interview with The Times, he indicated a desire to spend his entire career at Anfield.

“There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool,” Alexander-Arnold said. “It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special.

“It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love. I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine.

“I hope with dedication, the right advice, and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that I and my family will be very proud of if it comes.”

Petit offers advice on Van Dijk, Salah futures

Despite Liverpool’s desire to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, they also have big decisions to make over the futures of both Van Dijk and Salah, with the pair also nearing the end of their deals.

Dutch defender Van Dijk turned 33 over the summer and Salah is now 32 – ages that would normally be considered for players looking to wind down their careers.

However, the Reds pair remain very much on top of their game and anyone who witnessed their performance at the San Siro on Tuesday will have seen two players very much focused on another successful season.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit is adamant both players are worthy of new deals,

“Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk look like they have a couple of years left at the highest level, no doubt. They are both such magnificent players and have been magnificent players at the club for years and years,” Petit said, before going on to explain why their age should not be taking into consideration.

Meanwhile, Liverpool could face a future battle to retain the services of star youngster Jarell Quansah, with Inter Milan reported to have added the star on their list of would-be targets for 2025.

Seen as an ideal addition for Simone Inzaghi’s side, some concerns raised over the player’s minutes at Anfield could open the door to a move, InterLive reports.

