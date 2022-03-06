Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not be playing if he could not defend, following his all-round performance against West Ham.

The 23-year-old has become one of the cornerstones of Klopp’s team following his initial breakthrough. What’s more, he has become a symbol for the modern full-back with his goal contributions.

In fact, he reached 16 assists for the season by laying on Sadio Mane’s winner against West Ham on Saturday.

But he was influential at the other end, too. After Pablo Fornals chipped Alisson Becker, Alexander-Arnold saved the ball off the line.

Furthermore, he then recovered to steer the ball away from goal after Nicola Vlasic’s deflected shot.

England international Alexander-Arnold has sometimes faced criticism for his defending in comparison to his attacking contributions. However, speaking after the 1-0 win over the Hammers, Klopp insisted that Alexander-Arnold would not be in the team if he could not defend.

Asked about concerns over Alexander-Arnold’s defending, Klopp told the Liverpool Echo: “Does it surprise me? Yes. Absolutely, I don’t understand that.

“But I don’t think that will change with whatever I say tonight. If he couldn’t defend, he couldn’t play. At least not in this position.

“He has improved in all departments and of course in defending as well, but he is young so he can still improve and he has to improve.

“But yes, his defending is not a problem that we have.

“So when you see him playing, we have helped him a little bit with positioning and stuff like this and we have tried to bring him into positions formation-wise to where he can be influential.”

Alexander-Arnold’s 16th assist of the season is a record for him. Indeed, he overtook his previous Liverpool best of 15 set in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

But the latest lay-on came with debate as to whether he actually meant to go for goal. Graeme Souness explained that he thought Alexander-Arnold was going for goal and that his “technique was slightly out”.

Andy Robertson joked in his post-match interview that it was a “mis-hit shot” from his fellow full-back.

Klopp sets Alexander-Arnold record straight

Klopp said of the eventual assist: “It was a brilliant run from Sadio for the goal and I don’t think it was a shot [from Trent] for the goal, I heard some talk about that.

“I don’t think he connected with the ball properly but he wanted to bring it into the box and find someone who picks it up.

“That was Sadio at the time, so it was a really good goal.”

In any case, Alexander-Arnold is now in unchartered territory for assists in a single season during the Klopp era.

He has also equalled Steven Gerrard’s best record of 16 assists in a Liverpool season. The now-Aston Villa boss hit that tally three times during his playing days.

But Alexander-Arnold will almost certainly play the 11 Premier League games left in the season and could add to his tally there.

Liverpool are also still in the Champions League and FA Cup as they eye a potential quadruple of trophies.