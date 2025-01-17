Liverpool’s hopes of keeping hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold beyond the end of the season are still alive following a new claim made about the defender’s stance amid reports that Real Madrid are about to make a second bid.

One of the long-running transfer sagas has involved Madrid’s interest in signing Alexander-Arnold. TEAMtalk has consistently reported that the defending Spanish and European champions are keen on a deal for the Liverpool right-back and have already had a bid for him rejected by the Premier League club. The Merseyside outfit do not want to lose the right-back and have already offered him a bumper contract to convince him to stay for the long term.

Reports in the Spanish press this week, though, stated that Alexander-Arnold has already made up his mind to join Madrid.

What Los Blancos now need to do is convince Liverpool to sell one of the prized assets in the middle of the season.

Another report stated that Alexander-Arnold has already told Liverpool that he plans to leave for good, with Los Blancos considering a second bid for the England international.

With Dani Carvajal injured and Lucas Vazquez playing out of position at right-back, Madrid are so desperate for a player who is a natural in that position that they are even willing to sign the perennially injured Reece James from Chelsea on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

While Madrid fans will be delighted if president Florentino Perez is able to bring Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabeu in January, talkSPORT transfer correspondent Alex Crook has reported that the defender has not decided what he will do now.

Dismissing reports in Spain, Crook has claimed that the 26-year-old has not relayed anything to Liverpool in regard to his future.

Crook said on talkSPORT: “This has been one of the sagas of the transfer window so far.

“There has been a report from Marca suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached a verbal agreement to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. Marca are very much a mouthpiece for Real Madrid so we’ll take that with a pinch of salt.

“Our understanding is he’s yet to relay any final decision to Liverpool but Real Madrid are growing in confidence – we can report this morning – that Alexander-Arnold will join his England teammate Jude Bellingham at the Bernabeu.

“Sources at Anfield are acutely aware that the longer this saga goes on, the growing possibility is that Alexander-Arnold will leave.”

Liverpool want big money for Alexander-Arnold

While Slot will surely not want to lose Alexander-Arnold in January, every player has their price.

El Chiriguito presenter Josep Pedrerol reported on X this week that Liverpool are looking for €70-80m (£58.9m – £67.4m, $72m – $82.3m) for the right-back.

For a player who will become a free agent in a few months’ time, that is quite a lot of money.

Even for a rich club like Madrid who need to address their right-back issues now, that transfer fee is a bit steep.

The likelihood is that if Liverpool stay firm on their mid-season valuation of Alexander-Arnold, then Madrid will wait until the summer of 2025 to snap him up on a free transfer.

Latest Liverpool news: Luis Diaz stance, Angelo Stiller interest

Not only are Liverpool facing the prospect of losing Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2025, but there is also the danger of Luis Diaz leaving Anfield.

Reports in his native Colombia have claimed that Barcelona are planning to make a bid of £59m for Diaz in June, with the player himself open to a move to the LaLiga giants.

Diaz has made it clear to Liverpool that he will only sign a new contract if the salary they offer matches the impact he has made on the club.

Barcelona have already been in touch with Liverpool over a summer deal for Diaz and are confident that they will be able to sign the winger.

With Liverpool looking to win the Premier League title this season and also going strong in the Champions League, Slot is keen on adding more steel to his midfield.

Slot wants a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has exclusively reported that Stuttgart star Angelo Stiller is on Liverpool’s radar.

The Merseyside club’s scouts have been impressed with the 23-year-old Germany international. Stuttgart are willing to sell Stiller, with sources telling TEAMtalk that it will cost Liverpool €40m (£33.8m, $41.2m) in transfer fees.

With Andy Robertson not having a stellar season, Liverpool are on the hunt for a left-back as well. Alphonso Davies is a player that the Reds like, and the Anfield faithful will be delighted to hear that the Bayern Munich star’s agent plans to hold talks with the Merseyside outfit’s officials soon.

While reports in Spain this week claimed that Madrid already have an agreement in place for Davies, it has been reported in the German media that the Canada international left-back’s agent plans to hold meetings with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City in the coming days.

Bayern are trying to convince Davies to sign a new contract and extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, but, as things stand, he will become a free agent at the end of the season.

