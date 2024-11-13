Alexander-Arnold has been warned quitting Liverpool could be seen as a betrayal

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool is the cause of much debate at the moment as he approaches the final six months of his contract.

Alexander-Arnold, who could sign a pre-contract agreement to leave Liverpool from January onwards, has been heavily linked with Real Madrid amid an apparent lack of progress in his renewal talks on Merseyside.

Liverpool have been the only club Alexander-Arnold has represented so far, and as a boyhood fan approaching the prime of his career, losing the 26-year-old would hit the Reds hard.

But there is a possibility of the right-back making the move to Real Madrid, who are in the market for a successor to Dani Carvajal.

There are various reasons why Alexander-Arnold might want to stay at Liverpool or join Real Madrid, but only time will tell what his final decision will be.

Should it be to leave Liverpool, though, there may be some backlash from some supporters despite their current affinity.

TEAMtalk readers have been debating Alexander-Arnold’s future in our comments sections and, while you imagine he would leave with a degree of Liverpool’s well wishes after his service to the club, some have shared their opinions that the 26-year-old’s potential exit could be seen as a betrayal.

“No player is bigger than LFC,” Sea_point wrote. “Trent needs to remember where he’s from and where he’ll likely come back to again and again in the future.

“Going to Madrid will be seen as tantamount to betrayal by the fans, and if he wants to erase his legacy a la Michael Owen, good luck, off you pop lad…”

And Rafa Resa agreed, writing: “Bit of a sell-out if he goes, but not irreplaceable so good luck to him. Could have been a Liverpool great instead of a nobody at RM”

Alexander-Arnold tipped to fail at Real Madrid

One of the factors that could impact Alexander-Arnold’s chances of signing a new deal is his apparent desire to become Liverpool’s best-paid player.

But this isn’t something he should be taking for granted, according to User 937876091, who wrote: “His words are bigger than his actions.

“From what does he think he should get top earnings from the club…?

“He’s not that worth…

“A bit too self-fascinated…”

And Aaron McFairlane also questioned Alexander-Arnold’s worth by predicting him flopping at Real Madrid might be inevitable as the Spanish giants undergo potentially major changes.

He posted: “While I can only thank TAA for his incredible service to the club I can only see him fail at R/M and I can see Ancelotti going 2025 and possibly replaced by Xabi Alonso.”

That would in fact correspond with what sources have told TEAMtalk, with Alonso identified as the favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the next Real Madrid head coach.

Whoever is in the Bernabeu dugout next season, Alexander-Arnold might end up as a player at their disposal. Real Madrid are understood to be confident that no club can beat them to his signature, with only Liverpool’s attempts to renew his current deal seen as a threat.

And the debates around how Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool legacy will be viewed are bound to rage on.