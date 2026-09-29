Liverpool fans give their verdict on re-signing Alexander-Arnold as ‘betrayal’ claim is addressed

The prospects of Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to Liverpool next year in the wake of his failure to make a positive impact at Real Madrid have been addressed by Reds’ supporters, though sources have told TEAMtalk what the player’s thoughts are on a potential return to Anfield or fellow suitors Arsenal.

The 27-year-old moved to the Spanish giants on a controversial free transfer last summer, quitting his boyhood team on free agency at the end of his contract to end a 21-year association with the club he joined as a schoolboy.

While Liverpool did eventually claim a small compensatory fee from Real Madrid worth €10m (£8.6m, $11.4m) so Los Blancos could register Alexander-Arnold a month early and ahead of the Club World Cup, the manner of his exit left a bitter taste in many supporters’ mouths.

Now, just over 16 months into his move, the switch to the Spanish capital has not gone to plan.

Alexander-Arnold made just 30 appearances across all competitions during an injury-hit first season at the Bernabéu.

This term, he has been limited to just 292 minutes of action after Jose Mourinho brought in Denzel Dumfries to share right-back responsibilities with the England man, a situation which has seen speculation on Alexander-Arnold’s future gather serious momentum over the last few weeks.

Indeed, amid claims that a return to Anfield could be back on, LFC Online has asked supporters whether they would be open to bringing the player back – and it’s fair to say the response has been mixed.

One reader commented: ‘You can’t blame any players for wanting to try the Real Madrids or Barcelonas of this world.

‘If it doesn’t work out and they’re still considered to have qualities that will be of benefit to Liverpool, then I say take them back – but with one caveat – only if the price is felt to be right. When I hear talk of ‘betrayal’, I have to disagree with that.’

Another stated: ‘Of course [I would take him back] – but he didn’t need to be so sneaky about leaving, but he’s given most of his career to Liverpool. I would take him back.’

A third agreed, simply stating: ‘He’s be straight back into the team’, while a fourth added: ‘Absolutely would; he would strengthen the right-side defence or put him midfield.’

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Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on joining Liverpool or Arsenal

Another supporter suggested a change of role for Alexander-Arnold if he did return.

‘Araujo should stay as the right-back. Four goals conceded in two games before he started playing right-back and two goals conceded in five games after. Defence seems to be decent at the minute and working well.

‘If we did get Trent back, I’d play him midfield for creativity because we lack that atm.’

Liverpool supporters, meanwhile, have been advised to ignore his past misdeeds and welcome him back with open arms.

‘Forget about money and deals; instead think of his skills. He was badly missed by Liverpool and badly missed by the England team.

‘He should be welcomed back at any price, plus he’s from Liverpool, and as far as I know, he wasn’t being paid anything like his worth because he’d come through the Academy. If that’s not true, then tell me, and I’ll apologise.’

Another fan, though, insists he can’t yet forgive and forget, commenting: ‘He made his choice in a very sly way.

‘We don’t need a player in the club who doesn’t put the club first. [Steven] Gerrard had chances to move for decent money, and he chose to stay and be loyal. He had his head turned; it can stay turned tbh imo.’

Another agreed with him, adding: ‘I have no problem with him wanting to go to Real Madrid; I just felt he could’ve signed a contract and negotiated a release clause with Liverpool so the club at least get something out of the deal, but I don’t think I would like him back at the club now.’

Despite all that, TEAMtalk sources understand that Alexander-Arnold is not contemplating a move away from Real Madrid at this stage, despite both Liverpool and Arsenal showing interest.

Sources have told us that while both Premier League sides have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold should he become available and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK, the current position is that a January move is not on the radar for either Alexander-Arnold or Madrid.

Sources have stressed that there is no active push from the player to leave Estadio Bernabéu and no expectation at this stage that he will be departing during the January window.

However, the situation could be reassessed at the end of the season, if required.

For now, Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his role at Madrid, despite Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his situation and intermediaries exploring what options could potentially be available.

In the here and now, it was claimed on Monday that new sporting director Julian Ward has made an instant decision on signing Ronald Araujo permanently from Barcelona.

In other news, Liverpool have been given the green light by a journalist to sign a ‘smart’ Crystal Palace star in 2027, with a £41.2m duo expected to leave.