Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold in agreement on January return from Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move back to Liverpool

Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold are aligned in their thinking regarding a January transfer, with a third source now confirming the news.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool under a dark cloud two summers ago, and the move hasn’t worked out for any party.

Right-back has become a problem position for Liverpool since the player’s departure, though loanee Ronald Araujo is doing a fine job of serving up a solution this season.

Alexander-Arnold barely plays in Madrid, who saw fit to sign a new right-back over the summer in Denzel Dumfries. Jose Mourinho currently selects neither, with Federico Valverde his preferred option at present.

It’s a situation that has led to rampant speculation Alexander-Arnold could return to Anfield, and potentially as early as January.

However, reports over the past few days are all saying the same thing – there’s no desire on either end to forge a reunion.

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Neither Liverpool or Trent Alexander-Arnold want reunion… yet

Firstly, journalist Pete O’Rourke declared Liverpool are ‘not interested’ in signing the 28-year-old.

That was followed by Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, claiming Alexander-Arnold doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid so soon anyway.

“No, not in January,” Balague said on talkSPORT.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time’. That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position (Valverde and Dumfries) and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

And per a fresh update form Football Insider, it can now be confirmed Alexander-Arnold doesn’t want to re-join Liverpool any time soon.

On Tuesday morning, they stated: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold has no imminent plans to explore a return to Liverpool as he fights for his place at Real Madrid.’

The report concluded: ‘He is unlikely to ever rule out such a move, but remains part of Jose Mourinho’s plans for now and is under contract until 2031.’

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