Real Madrid journalist drops Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool bombshell

Liverpool are not interested in bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield, according to a Real Madrid journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the England international right-back wants to leave the Bernabeu.

Alexander-Arnold has been largely underwhelming since leaving Liverpool for Madrid in the summer of 2025.

During his time at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold was one of the best right-backs in the world.

However, at Real Madrid, the England international has failed to make a huge impact.

The 28-year-old had injury problems last season, and then in the summer of 2026, new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan.

Mourinho has started to play Federico Valverde at right-back, despite the Uruguay international being a midfielder by trade.

According to Real Madrid journalist Ben Fernandes Santos, who has almost 21,000 followers on X, Mourinho and his coaching staff believe that Valverde is better than Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

The reporter has claimed that sources have told him that Liverpool do not have any plans to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield.

Santos wrote on X at 3:05pm on October 23: “Topic Trent Alexander-Arnold: In Mourinho’s staff, they believe that Fede Valverde ‘is better’ than Trent at right-back and that the Englishman’s benchings are purely technical decisions.

“On the other hand, sources explain that Liverpool does not have him on their radar for now.”

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Trent Alexander-Arnold considering Real Madrid exit – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are interested in a potential 2027 deal for Alexander-Arnold.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 19 that Liverpool are among the clubs that are keeping a close eye on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Madrid.

We understand that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, too, are monitoring the England international right-back.

Sources have told us that while Alexander-Arnold is happy at Los Blancos, he is considering his future at the Bernabeu.

The former Liverpool star is frustrated with his lack of regular playing time under Mourinho this season.

The 28-year-old has made only three starts in LaLiga and has played just once in the Champions League.

Bailey reported: “Real Madrid are not actively looking to force Alexander-Arnold out, and sources indicate that he remains happy at the club.

“However, we are informed by sources that the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer in the future should his situation fail to improve.

“His salary could prove a significant complication for any potential move, given the financial terms agreed when he joined Real Madrid in 2025.

“For now, Alexander-Arnold’s immediate priority is to fight for a regular place in the side.

“But with his playing time limited and several major clubs monitoring developments, his future at the Bernabeu is becoming an increasingly big storyline.”

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