Trent Alexander-Arnold: Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Real Madrid right-back wants Liverpool return

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering leaving Real Madrid and returning to Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold was a star at Liverpool and established himself as one of the best right-backs during his time at Anfield.

Much was expected of the England international right-back when he joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

However, the 28-year-old has been a shadow of the player he was at Liverpool during his time at the Bernabeu so far.

There were injury problems for Alexander-Arnold last season, and now he is the third-choice right-back for Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries.

Valverde is a midfielder by trade, and the Uruguay international playing at right-back is a damning indictment of both Alexander-Arnold and Dumfries.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 19 that Liverpool are considering bringing Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield should the opportunity arise.

Cadena SER claimed on October 29 that Liverpool have enquired about a loan deal for Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

However, Alexander-Arnold started for Madrid in their 3-0 win against Racing Santander away from home in LaLiga on Sunday.

After the match, Madrid manager Mourinho was effusive in his praise of Alexander-Arnold.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now given his take on the situation of Alexander-Arnold, claiming that the England international right-back is not planning to leave Madrid for Liverpool.

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Trent Alexander-Arnold plans Real Madrid stay – Fabrizio Romano

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The reality, guys, behind the scenes is quite different.

“First of all, let me clarify links between Trent and Liverpool for a potential comeback are completely out of mark in the sense that Liverpool never started any kind of concrete or serious conversation to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the club. First point.

“Second point. In general, about Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to the Premier League or leaving Real Madrid in any case – that’s not something that Trent is planning for the January transfer window or Real Madrid either.

“So, at the moment, Trent and Real Madrid plan to continue together at least, at least until the end of the season.

“And in reality, the feeling from both sides is that they want to continue together for the long term.

“When Trent decided to leave Liverpool as a free agent and go to Real Madrid, that was a big decision, a strong decision.

“We know how much of consequences also it had in terms of impact in England, but at the same time, Trent is convinced about Real Madrid and Real Madrid are convinced about Trent.

“So, obviously, it can take some time.

“Last season was not so lucky.

“Also, in terms of time, injury was a difficult season in general at Real Madrid, not only for Trent.

“This season, obviously, Fede is doing very well, there is also Dumfries, who is a completely different right-back, more defensive compared to Trent, but Trent played today against Racing Santander.

“Trent did very well. Jose Mourinho comes to the press and says, I am very happy with Trent, you don’t play for a long time and then you show your skills in this way, it means that they are top.

“And so, nice words from Jose Mourinho.

“At the moment, they are completely aligned – Real Madrid and Trent.

“Obviously, obviously, everyone wants to play, top players want to be on the pitch, and obviously, Trent knows that he has to do even more in order to play more in the next weeks and months, but at the same time, there is still no transfer alert around Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

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