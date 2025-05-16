Jan Molby has shared his opinion on Liverpool fans turning on Trent Alexander-Arnold as the defender heads to Real Madrid, with the former Anfield hero also voicing his concerns on Jeremie Frimpong.

Alexander-Arnold announced last week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out. Despite the Premier League champions reportedly offering the right-back more money than Madrid to sign a new deal, the defender has always been clear in his stance on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The England international came through the Liverpool youth system to establish himself in the first team and has won the Premier League (twice) and the Champions League with the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold made his first appearance for Liverpool since the big announcement last weekend when he came on as a substitute against Arsenal at Anfield.

A section of the Anfield crowd booed the 26-year-old when he came on midway through the second half in the Premier League game.

Former Liverpool midfielder Molby has admitted that he was surprised at the venom from the fans, and he believes that it is largely because Alexander-Arnold is leaving for free without Madrid paying a hefty transfer fee for him.

The pundit has also urged Liverpool manager Arne Slot not to play Alexander-Arnold against Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Molby told Anfield Index: “I was taken back. There were people who I considered to be sensible who were really, really angry.”

The former Denmark international midfielder added: “My problem with it is that he made the whole idea of being a ‘normal lad from Liverpool’ a major part of his brand — but where’s that now?

“That lad when he was a 20-year-old, he simply doesn’t exist anymore.”

Molby continued: “What annoyed a lot of people is the fact that he is walking out of the door for free when we have seen many times in the past people have signed a new deal with a get-out clause.

“People will say that Trent didn’t cost Liverpool anything, but that’s not the point. It’s going to cost a fortune to replace him,

“For the remaining two games I wouldn’t play him again this season.”

GO DEEPER

➡️ Liverpool icon demands Real Madrid payment as ‘£100m’ claim is made in Alexander-Arnold saga

➡️ ‘Gutted’ Van Dijk sends Alexander-Arnold message over Liverpool boos as transfer demand is made

Liverpool warned about Jeremie Frimpong

With Alexander-Arnold leaving, Liverpool have identified Frimpong as the ideal candidate to replace the right-back in Slot’s starting line-up.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported this week that Liverpool are in the final stages of completing a deal to sign Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The former Celtic right-back himself is keen to move to Liverpool, and while Molby has been impressed by his attributes, he is worried about his defensive capabilities.

Molby said about Frimpong: “To me, he looks like a marauding full-back that struggles to defend and won’t win you many headers.

“He’s got unbelievable pace, and then people go ‘Yeah, but he can also play further forward in Mo’s role’. He can—but as long as Mo’s there, nobody plays in that role, do they?”

Latest Liverpool news: Chelsea talks

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign one of the best players in Ligue 1, according to a report.

It has been claimed that Liverpool could sign the Frenchman for €20million (£17m / $22m) in the summer transfer window.

The French media has revealed that Liverpool are in talks with Chelsea over a forward.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in contact with one of Europe’s best strikers to convince him to move to Anfield instead of switching to Arsenal.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?