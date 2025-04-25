Alexander-Arnold makes definitive choice between Liverpool and Real Madrid as ‘expected’ decision revealed

David Ornstein has revealed the decision that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has made over his future, with Fabrizio Romano also sharing the information that he has been given about the Real Madrid target.

With Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new contracts recently to extend their stay at Anfield, Liverpool fans have been hoping that Alexander-Arnold would also put pen to paper on fresh terms and continue his footballing journey with the Premier League giants.

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool youth system and has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

The defender has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League with his boyhood club.

There were widespread reports last month that Madrid have agreed a deal with Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer.

Los Blancos were even reported to be looking to pay Liverpool a small fee to sign the 26-year-old before the start of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June.

However, there have been recent reports claiming that Liverpool were making last-ditch attempts to keep Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side, who will win the Premier League title this weekend with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, are said to be growing in confidence that the uncertainty over the future of head coach Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid could sway Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool.

There is speculation that Ancelotti could leave Madrid after the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona this weekend despite Los Blancos still in the race for LaLiga title.

However, respected journalist Ornstein has revealed in The Athletic during a Q&A that the 26-year-old right-back will indeed complete a move to Madrid in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

Jack H. asked: “Hey David, are Liverpool, as of today, still attempting to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold or do they see it as a lost cause? Many thanks and hope you’re well.”

Ornstein responded: “As has been widely reported, Jack, he is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent.”

Fabrizio Romano crushes Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold hopes

Another well-connected journalist has also claimed that it is only a matter of time before Alexander-Arnold becomes a Madrid player.

Romano has noted on his YouTube channel that there are no talks between the right-back and Liverpool over a new deal.

The Italian transfer guru said: “What I can tell you on Trent Alexander-Arnold is the situation is still exactly the same between Trent, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

“The deal for Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is at the final stages. Just waiting for the formal steps, just waiting to sign all the contracts, just waiting to complete all the documents.

“So that’s the direction of the story – Real Madrid. At the moment no changes in the conversation or situation with Liverpool.”

