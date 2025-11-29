Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting to win over the Real Madrid media, with two reputable publications in Spain praising the former Liverpool right-back for his last two performances for Xabi Alonso’s side and one claiming that Reds manager Arne Slot misses him.

Alexander-Arnold turned down the chance to extend his contract at his boyhood club Liverpool and moved to Madrid in the summer of 2025. Alexander-Arnold had a deal in place with Los Blancos to join as a free agent, but the Spanish and European giants decided to pay Liverpool €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m) to get him out of his contract early so that he could play for Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

While Alexander-Arnold played five times for Real Madrid at the competition, he struggled with competition for places in the starting line-up and then a hamstring injury when the 2025/26 campaign.

Even when fit and available and with Dani Carvajal injured, Alonso has preferred Federico Valverde to Alexander-Arnold at right-back despite the Uruguay international being a midfielder by trade.

However, Alexander-Arnold is starting to make the right-back spot his own, with Alonso using him in the first XI against Elche in LaLiga last weekend and Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Against Elche, Alexander-Arnold produced a mixed performance as a right-wing back for Madrid, who played out a 2-2 draw at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

The former Liverpool star was deployed at right-back against Olympiakos, as Madrid won the Champions League game in Greece 4-3.

Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, AS, has been impressed by Alexander-Arnold’s performances against Elche and, especially, Olympiakos.

While noting that his departure from Anfield was ‘considered a betrayal’ by Liverpool fans and how injuries and a period of adaptation impeded his progress at Madrid, AS has observed that against Elche and Olympiakos, everyone saw ‘the vision and that touch that allows him to create opportunities for his teammates, something that Vinicius (Junior) and (Kylian) Mbappe already enjoy’.

‘The initial criticism revealed a lack of understanding of the footballing ability the England international has always possessed,’ noted AS.

‘He has never been a relentless attacking player. The former Liverpool player’s main strength has always been his touch, as demonstrated by his becoming the team’s set-piece specialist under Xabi Alonso, a position Real Madrid had been lacking for some time.

‘Against Mendilibar’s starting XI, the Englishman proved that he can be a playmaker from the full-back position.

‘He completed 89% of his passes, including seven successful long passes, effectively distributing the ball and commanding the defence on free kicks and corners.’

The report concluded: ‘Carvajal has already demonstrated over the last decade the importance of a full-back and their ability to win matches.

‘Now, Real Madrid knows they have two players on the right side of their defence who, with different approaches to the game, can win games.

‘They still miss him at Anfield. There must be a reason.’

What Xabi Alonso thinks of Trent Alexander-Arnold

Like AS, Marca is also Real Madrid-leaning and has close ties with the Spanish club’s hierarchy.

While not as effusive in its praise for Alexander-Arnold, Marca has shown strong indications that the former Liverpool right-back is winning over the Real Madrid press.

Marca has praised Alexander-Arnold for his ‘impeccable’ long-range passing against Olympiakos, adding that ‘his switches of play also opened up avenues for the speed and space of Vinicius and Mbappe, a partnership he can naturally provide’.

However, the publication wrote that Alexander-Arnold’s ‘defensive work again raised concerns’.

‘Poorly managed transitions, duels he lost, and an indirect role in a 4-3 defeat that left the team more vulnerable than necessary,’ noted Marca.

Marca continued: ‘There’s a deeper meaning to his game that goes beyond his name.

‘Trent is a player who elevates the team when the game opens up and creates tension when defensive pressure is needed.

‘He thrives in situations where the game stretches out, where he can be a key player without being constantly marked by the defensive structure.

‘But when the pace slows down or when the opposition plays with relative ease, his area becomes vulnerable and the most easily exploited by the opposition.

Marca believes that Alexander-Arnold ‘still needs fine-tuning’ and has noted that his game ‘depends on nuances that this Real Madrid side has yet to fully grasp’.

The report continued: ‘As a wide player in a more staggered system, he thrives; within a conventional back four, every loss of possession is more noticeable.

‘And his role as a right-back – a position he excels at – requires a specific finisher to be fully realised.

‘Without a true number nine to fill that role, part of his repertoire goes untapped.’

Madrid will return to LaLiga action on Sunday evening when they face Girona away from home at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

Ahead of the match, Madrid manager Alonso said in a press conference: “I think we will see a better Trent.

“Without doubt, it’s positive after the injury, he could do 90 minutes against Elche, 90 against Olympiacos.

“We need him. It’s his first year and it’s normal to have this adaption (period).”

Alonso continued: “He’s starting to feel (like) himself.

“He is demanding, too, he plays at a top, top level. We have to be there for him, in this change that is so big for him, but it’s good news.”

