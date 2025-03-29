Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘saddened’ by how some Liverpool fans have responded to his impending move to Real Madrid, with a Spanish report revealing why the Anfield club should be held responsible as the right-back snubbed two clubs for a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Liverpool and Madrid have not officially made any statement on the future of Alexander-Arnold, a lot of respectable news outlets and journalists, both in England and in Spain, including the trustworthy Fabrizio Romano, reported this week that the right-back is set to move to the defending Spanish and European champions. The 26-year-old is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and he has made up his mind to join Los Blancos as a free agent.

While Liverpool supporters are disappointed with the impending departure of their home-grown hero, a report has claimed that Alexander-Arnoldis ‘saddened by the way some fans are treating his departure’.

According to Defensa Central, Alexander-Arnold has privately responded to some Liverpool fans calling him a ‘traitor’ for leaving the club, especially as a free agent with the Premier League leaders not receiving a transfer fee.

‘The player, who doesn’t want to comment on the matter publicly, has spoken privately with those close to him, and they have a clear response to these accusations,’ according to the report.

Those close to Alexander-Arnold have reportedly pointed out that Madrid had a bid of €30million (£25m, $32.5m) for the right-back in the January transfer window rejected.

It was Liverpool who decided to turn down that sum and now are set to lose the English star on a free transfer.

‘For this reason, the English footballer doesn’t understand the criticism he’s been receiving in recent hours,’ notes Defensa Central.

‘Liverpool was solely responsible for Arnold’s free transfer to Real Madrid. So, in the face of the English club’s refusal, Florentino Pérez has kept his word and signed the English full-back for next season. Fantastic news for Real Madrid.’

Alexander-Arnold turned down Man City and Barcelona for Real Madrid

Defensa Central has also revealed that Manchester City and Barcelona wanted to sign Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Defending Premier League champions Man City made a late move for the 26-year-old right-back, while Barcelona held talks with the Liverpool star.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s ‘desire’ was always to play for Madrid.

The defender even turned down offers from Liverpool to sign a new contract and ‘remained steadfast’ in their belief that he will be successful in joining Madrid.

