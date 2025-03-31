Wayne Rooney has said that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could still turn down a move to Real Madrid and stay at Anfield, while another well-known pundit believes that leaving the Reds for Los Blancos would be “absolutely fabulous” for him.

Alexander-Arnold came through the youth system at Liverpool before establishing himself in the first team. The England international established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world under Jurgen Klopp and has already won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League with the Reds. With Liverpool 12 points clear at the top of the league table at the moment, it is very likely that the 26-year-old defender will get yet another winner’s medal this season.

Madrid have long been interested in signing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, and many media outlets and journalists, including BBC Sport and Fabrizio Romano, reported this week that the right-back has decided to move to the defending Spanish and European champions.

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has given his take on the situation, and the pundit believes that Alexander-Arnold could still decide to stay at Liverpool, pointing out that he made a U-turn on his decision to leave Old Trafford in 2010.

Rooney told BBC Sport: “No-one seems to have said much about the other players letting their deals run down, just Alexander-Arnold. I think that’s because he’s a local lad, which feels a bit unfair.

“Alexander-Arnold has been an excellent servant to the club, so you can’t begrudge him wanting to try something new. It would not just be a shame for Liverpool fans if he left because you want to see the best players in the Premier League but, if he does go to Real, I wish him well.

“Still, as I found out myself, just because there are talks over a transfer does not mean it will happen. It is well known that some United fans protested outside my house when they thought I was going to leave in 2010, but I’d agreed my new contract by then.

“Alexander-Arnold has not signed anything with Real yet and it would not surprise me if, even after all this speculation, he ends up staying at Anfield after all. A lot can happen before a contract is signed – as I know from experience.”

Meanwhile, former Newcastle United and England international striker Alan Shearer has said that Liverpool fans need to look at manager Arne Slot and Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

The pundit has noted that Liverpool had the chance to sell the right-back to Madrid in the January transfer window and get a transfer fee, but they chose not to.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I don’t get the criticism. He’s entitled to do whatever he wants, he’s given that football club absolutely everything.

“Yes, he’s on a good salary, but he’s won everything. If he wants to challenge himself by going abroad and playing for Real Madrid, then so be it. They turned a bid down for him in January, so they could’ve made money on him.

“He’s played what, 350 games ish, and he’s always given his best. They should give him a great send-off.”

Real Madrid move ‘transcends’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another pundit who has given his take on Alexander-Arnold’s situation is Gary Lineker.

The former England international striker joined Madrid’s bitter rivals, Barcelona, from Everton in 1986 and believes that the lure of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu is too much for the right-back to resist.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “I don’t mind saying I think it’ll be an absolutely fabulous move for him. To play for Real Madrid is something that is very difficult to turn down.

“He’s been at Liverpool since he was a kid, it transcends him into another level when you’re playing for a club like that. It’ll be absolutely brilliant for him.”

Liverpool have received an offer for Wataru Endo, according to a reporter.

Liverpool have received an offer for Wataru Endo, according to a reporter.

The Premier League leaders are ready to offload Endo at the end of the season, and a club is already interested in a summer deal for the Japan international midfielder.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote on X: “Eintracht Frankfurt have enquired about Wataru Endo.

“The 32-year-old midfielder is a possible candidate for Frankfurt in the summer, but other names are also being considered. Endo is allowed to leave Liverpool, as reported.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Matheus Cunha from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are also looking at a possible deal for the Brazil international forward, who has a release clause of around £62million in his contract at Wolves.

Meanwhile, trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation of Colombia international winger Luis Diaz at Liverpool.

Romano said in his Daily Briefing: “My information at the moment is that there is nothing advanced or concrete in terms of new contract talks at Liverpool.

“My information is that already in January, there was some interest from the Saudi Pro League, with clubs approaching Diaz.

“He wanted to stay at the club and Liverpool didn’t want to change the squad at that moment, so nothing happened.”

Romano continued: “There is already interest from several clubs around Europe in Diaz and also abroad. There’s interest from Saudi, as mentioned, but he’s also appreciated by some people at Barcelona.”

