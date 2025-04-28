Paul Scholes has given his verdict on the future of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold amid interest from Real Madrid, with the pundit also suggesting that a winger will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world and is a key player for Liverpool. The England international’s performances in 27 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season helped manager Arne Slot guide the team to the league title.

Unlike Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk, the 26-year-old right-back has not signed a new deal with Liverpool.

As things stand, Alexander-Arnold will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Madrid are reported to be confident of signing the star right-back as a free transfer this summer.

Los Blancos are even willing to pay Liverpool a fee to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has given his take on the future of Alexander-Arnold. The TNT Sports pundit believes that if the defender wants to win more trophies, then a move to Madrid would be an easier option than staying at Liverpool.

Scholes told TNT Sports: “It will be a difficult decision for him. When you’re a local lad, it’s very hard to leave your club, especially when you’ve just won the Premier League.

“He’s with a big club at Liverpool and if you’re not at a big club it’s easy to make that move to Real Madrid. The thing he has to bear in mind is where is he more likely to win trophies for the next few years.

“I suppose Real Madrid have had a little bit of a slump, but their slumps don’t seem to last that long. There’s definitely more competition in England with Liverpool.

“In an attempt to win the Premier League and Champions League, you’ll compete with Man City, Arsenal and even Chelsea might spend big again, so it’s more difficult to win here.

“Do Liverpool look like a team that can go on and win the league for the next five or six years? I don’t think so yet and I might be proven wrong, but when City won the league, you thought yeah, they’ll win it again.

“But with Liverpool, you’re just not quite sure and football is all about winning trophies. So, for Trent, it’s where he thinks he’ll win the most trophies, and you’d probably slightly favour Real Madrid, purely because of their history in the Champions League and not that much competition in the league apart from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.”

Federico Chiesa tipped to leave Liverpool

Scholes has also predicted Federico Chiesa to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and was hailed as a coup, with the Reds paying just £10milion for the Euro 2020 winner with Italy.

The 27-year-old winger has had injury problems this season and has played only 33 minutes in the Premier League.

Scholes told TNT Sports: “I think they need to improve defensively. Obviously if Trent goes, they might need cover for Conor Bradley. As good as Conor has done over the years, he does tend to pick injuries up.

“They also might have an issue with the No. 2 goalkeeper if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves as well. I think they need a left-back and although I think Andy Robertson has been brilliant for Liverpool, there were times this year where you thought that could be a weakness.

“I think Slot would want a holding midfield player. I know Ryan Gravenberch has been very good but if he got injured, they’ll need some major back-up in there.

“Also, I don’t think Federico Chiesa will be there next year so I think they might need at least two players up top although I do think they’ve got the best forwards in the league anyway.”

