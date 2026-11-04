Real Madrid make decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold exit as Liverpool chances emerge

Real Madrid plan to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold for the long run, as per a report, meaning Liverpool and Chelsea will not be able to bring him back to the Premier League in January.

Alexander-Arnold sparked fury among the Liverpool fanbase when he ran down his contract at Anfield before joining Real Madrid for just €10million (then £8.4m) in May 2025. Liverpool supporters felt the right-back had betrayed them as he came through the club’s academy and had repeatedly spoken about his dream of becoming their captain.

Alexander-Arnold has shown glimpses of his incredible ability for Madrid, but he has not been able to replicate his stunning Liverpool form.

Madrid boss Jose Mourinho does not seem to trust the Englishman. He has used Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries at right-back this season, limiting Alexander-Arnold to eight appearances across all competitions so far.

Alexander-Arnold’s struggles in Spain have led to speculation he could look to return to England.

Liverpool have been tipped to consider a sensational reunion, while Chelsea are thought to be monitoring the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Malo Gusto.

But according to Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold will not be going anywhere.

They write: ‘Real Madrid have no intention of selling right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold despite fresh links of a return to Liverpool…

‘Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he doesn’t want to lose the defender, despite his struggle for football so far this season.’

The report adds that Alexander-Arnold is ‘determined’ to establish himself as a key player for Mourinho after returning to the starting lineup during the 3-0 away win at Racing Santander.

This stance will make it ‘difficult’ for either Liverpool or Chelsea to complete any transfer.

Liverpool are evaluating their right-back options, with Jeremie Frimpong failing to convince Andoni Iraola and Conor Bradley still recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Centre-back Ronald Araujo could surprisingly be the solution, as he has performed brilliantly at right-back in recent months.

Alexander-Arnold return might ‘undo’ Liverpool legacy – pundit

Liverpool have the option to sign Araujo permanently for €55m (£47m) next summer, though we understand the deal could be brought forward to January.

Last week, former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson urged the Reds not to re-sign their academy graduate.

“It’s not something that I would want to see because Trent hasn’t been the same since he left Liverpool,” Johnson said.

“He was obviously unbelievable at Liverpool, and sometimes it’s best to leave it that way. I don’t think he’s the same player that he was because if he was, he’d be playing for Real Madrid and we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Johnson added: “I don’t think he’s the same, and if he returned to Liverpool and people are expecting him to be the Trent of old and he’s not, then he could begin to undo his previous legacy.

“I wouldn’t like to see it, and I’m pretty sure that the fans wouldn’t, too.”

Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has given a strong response to comparisons with Anfield icon Mohamed Salah.