Liverpool’s stance on re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid has been exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk by sources, as speculation over his future ramps up.

Alexander-Arnold’s departure still lingers as one of the more sour episodes of recent years. The academy product forced the club’s hand when he made it clear he would not sign fresh terms, ultimately sealing a cut‑price switch to Real Madrid.

It was a move that left a sizeable portion of the fanbase feeling betrayed. And now, as we revealed last month, several European giants are monitoring the defender’s situation closely as he struggles to establish himself at the Bernabeu.

His first season in Spain has been blighted by injuries, limiting him to just five starts and stalling his bid to become the club’s first‑choice right-back.

We exclusively revealed on January 25 that Manchester City are keeping a close eye on developments ahead of the summer, while Bayern Munich are also maintaining a watching brief as uncertainty grows around his long‑term role in Madrid.

Liverpool are another club to have been linked with Alexander-Arnold, which is no surprise given his connections to Anfield.

A Reds academy graduate, Alexander-Arnold made 354 appearances for the club, notching 23 goals and 92 assists, helping his team to win eight major trophies. And now, sources have shed light on whether the 27-year-old could return to Liverpool…

Liverpool sources respond to Alexander-Arnold rumours

Despite being fully aware of the situation, Liverpool sources have made it clear that a reunion is not on the agenda. The club believe their long-term planning in the position is already complete.

They have no intention of entering the conversation this summer – even if the former Anfield favourite becomes available.

The Reds are fully committed to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, with both viewed as key pillars for the future, even if they have struggled with injuries this season.

A well‑placed Anfield insider exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Trent is not someone that is currently being talked about at the club. And that isn’t a huge dig at him, but in Conor and Jeremie, they have invested and are happy with those options.

“Could that change if he was on the market and available? Never say never in football, but is very hard to imagine that.”

Alexander-Arnold is contracted with Madrid until 2031, which puts the Spanish giants in a strong negotiating position, but it’ll be interesting to see whether they consider a shock sale come the summer.

