Liverpool are trying to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold away from Real Madrid, but there are now hints they might have to prevent Barcelona from trying to sign him too – especially after the player’s stance came to light.

It’s no secret by now that Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. In less than three weeks’ time, he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club ahead of a free transfer for next season.

Real Madrid have established themselves as the leading suitors for Alexander-Arnold as they aim to sign a successor to Dani Carvajal at right-back, but reports now suggest Barcelona are in for the Liverpool academy graduate as well.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has an ‘obsession’ with Alexander-Arnold and is now trying to ‘steal’ him from under Real Madrid’s noses.

Barcelona’s current main right-back is Jules Kounde, but he preferred to play as a centre-back when he joined the club in 2022. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, would bring ‘verticality, creativity and experience’, in the report’s words, and has been identified as an ideal fir for Flick’s style of play.

With that in mind, Flick wants Barcelona to move for Alexander-Arnold ‘as soon as possible’. That doesn’t mean they will try to buy him in January, though, since the report stresses how his availability on a free in the summer could make him more attainable.

Barcelona have struggled to finance huge signings in recent years and Alexander-Arnold would still command a premium fee (relatively speaking) next month, but as stated, there is the opportunity to get his signature on a pre-contract agreement – if it’s a move he’s willing to make…

Alexander-Arnold contract stance explained

According to the report, Alexander-Arnold ‘is willing to listen to offers from both Spain and other destinations in Europe.’

That may indicate there is even further interest in Alexander-Arnold on the continent, even though it has seemed like a straight battle between Real Madrid and Liverpool to get his signature on a contract.

Reports have previously claimed that Real Madrid are confident of outlasting any other suitors, but they too are not interested in signing Alexander-Arnold for a fee in January and are playing the long game.

TEAMtalk understands that Alexander-Arnold’s priority is to pen a new deal with Liverpool still and extend his one-club association, if they can iron out the finer details. Moreover, he wants to become the club’s captain in the long run.

The player himself has promised that his contract saga will not be played out in public, while speaking of his happiness working under Arne Slot.

And while no final decision has been made, the 26-year-old has every chance of continuing at Anfield, leaving suitors like Real Madrid and Barcelona – if their interest is as genuine as El Nacional claims – disappointed.

Latest on Liverpool contract sagas

Alexander-Arnold is, of course, one of three players with an expiring Liverpool contract in 2025, the others being Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

But they are not the only three players Liverpool are looking to tie down, with a recent report revealing their failed attempt to extend Luis Diaz’s deal.

Diaz is out of contract in 2027 and reports have revealed he wants a wage rise to continue at Anfield, but no agreement has been reached yet.

Coincidentally, Barcelona have also been linked with Diaz, along some other European suitors.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been linked with a Chelsea star as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold in case the worst happens.

And in other news, Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in taking two players away from Liverpool.

