Real Madrid media realise what Liverpool fans knew all along about Trent Alexander-Arnold – ‘Erratic’, ‘fragile’, ‘extraordinary’

Trent Alexander-Arnold made a rare start for Real Madrid in their 2-2 draw with Elche in LaLiga on Sunday, and the local media have made observations about the former Liverpool star that the Anfield faithful will be all too familiar with.

Alexander-Arnold earned a reputation as being one of the best right-backs in the world during his time at Liverpool because of his attacking prowess, ability to deliver pinpoint crosses, drifting into midfield, and his set-piece calibre.

However, those who watched the England international week in and week out for Liverpool would have noticed the gaps he left in defence and how opponents exposed him.

Those traits were on full display in Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Elche away from home at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in LaLiga on Sunday.

Alexander-Arnold made a rare start for Los Blancos – only his third in LaLiga this season following his move from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 – as he featured in the right wing-back role in a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Madrid manager Xabi Alonso deploying Raul Asensio, Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras in a back-three.

The 27-year-old exposed himself badly for the first goal that Elche scored and did not look particularly great when under pressure throughout the match.

However, Alexander-Arnold shone for Madrid when he went on the attack, with the former Liverpool star setting up Kylian Mbappe for a great chance with a cross that BBC Sport noted: ‘Deserved a goal, really.’

The Madrid summer signing also tried to score himself from about 35 yards, but, as reported by BBC Sport on their live blog: ‘He almost clears the stadium with that one.

Alexander-Arnold, though, was involved in Madrid’s first goal in the 78th minute, as it was his corner that Jude Bellingham nodded down into the path of Huijsen to score.

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold took one shot, which was not on target, and played four key passes.

Against Elche, the former Liverpool star also had a pass accuracy of 86.8% and took 91 touches of the ball.

Alexander-Arnold made two tackles, four interceptions and one clearance in the match.

While the Madrid star put in 18 crosses, only seven of them were accurate.

How Real Madrid media rated Trent Alexander-Arnold

Marca, the number one Real Madrid source, noted how good Alexander-Arnold was going on the attack and how disappointing the former Liverpool star was defensively – something you don’t need to tell the Anfield faithful.

The publication noted: ‘The Englishman once again demonstrated his impact as a specialist set-piece taker.

‘He’s a hybrid at set pieces: he excels at the inward corner, the wide free kick, the pinpoint cross, and the long ball from advanced positions.

‘Both of Real Madrid’s goals originated from his boots. The first, in the 77th minute, came from a corner he delivered and Bellingham flicked on before Huijsen finished it off.

‘The second, also from a set piece, stemmed from another impeccable delivery. In a match with few clear-cut chances, his precision was the difference-maker’.

Marca added: ‘Trent’s influence in these situations is now structural, not circumstantial, after he ‘stole’ the spotlight from Arda Guler. He took absolutely everything.

‘Every set piece went through his right foot, a responsibility he assumed after regaining his rhythm during a mini-preseason at Valdebebas during the last international break.

‘His dominance was reflected in a clear statistic: he leads the LaLiga record for most accurate crosses in a single match this season, with 7 correct deliveries against Elche.’

Marca, though, did not shy away from criticising Alexander-Arnold for his defensive performance, sharing some stats that will be a cause for Madrid fans.

While underlining that Alexander-Arnold’s performance had ‘clear shortcomings’ and how he ‘looked far too vulnerable’, the report noted that ‘he accumulated 25 turnovers , a record no Madrid outfield player had reached since Vini (Vinicius Junior) against Athletic Bilbao in April 2015’.

Alexander-Arnold also won just two of the seven ground duels that he contested.

Marca concluded by noting: ‘Even so, his ability to create danger from deep remains extraordinary.

‘With 64 assists since his Liverpool debut, no defender in Europe’s top five leagues has provided more assists than him since the 2016/17 season.

‘That’s what Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid are looking for. Even with occasional dips in his defensive performance, his attacking impact keeps him an indispensable asset.’

AS, another top Real Madrid-leaning publication, analysed how Alexander-Arnold’s performance is ‘starting to cause concern’.

The report noted that Alexander-Arnold was ‘erratic with the ball, guilty of too many crosses, and fragile in duels’.

