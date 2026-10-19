Liverpool exploring stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold return amid rising Real Madrid frustrations – Exclusive

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considering his future at Real Madrid after growing frustrated with his lack of playing time, with Liverpool among a host of clubs monitoring his situation as the England star’s position at the Spanish giants becomes increasingly uncertain, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Alexander-Arnold is happy in Madrid but is growing frustrated by his limited minutes on the pitch, and the situation took another twist on Sunday when Real Madrid faced Sevilla.

Despite the England international being available, Real Madrid opted to use Federico Valverde at right-back, despite the Uruguayan normally operating in midfield. That allowed Arda Guler to drop deeper, while Endrick was brought into the attacking line-up.

The decision raised further questions about Alexander-Arnold’s role in the team, particularly given his ability to provide an option both at right-back and in midfield.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself since arriving at the Bernabeu, having made just 14 starts last season and only three so far this campaign. He was also substituted after 52 minutes against Villarreal, in another frustrating moment for the former Liverpool star.

His lack of regular football has also contributed to him missing out on England’s World Cup squad, leaving his international future uncertain alongside his club situation.

We understands that several clubs are keeping a close eye on developments, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City among those monitoring his position. Bayern Munich, now managed by Vincent Kompany, are also understood to be among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

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Liverpool’s interest, which we revealed in an exclusive update last month, is particularly intriguing given Alexander-Arnold’s history with the club.

The Reds have not sufficiently replaced the right-back since his departure, and a potential return would offer an opportunity to address a position that has remained a talking point.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City could also consider a move if Alexander-Arnold becomes available, while Bayern Munich may view him as a player capable of adding quality and versatility to their options.

Real Madrid are not actively looking to force Alexander-Arnold out, and sources indicate that he remains happy at the club. However, we are informed by sources that the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer in the future should his situation fail to improve.

His salary could prove a significant complication for any potential move, given the financial terms agreed when he joined Real Madrid in 2025.

For now, Alexander-Arnold’s immediate priority is to fight for a regular place in the side. But with his playing time limited and several major clubs monitoring developments, his future at the Bernabeu is becoming an increasingly big storyline.

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