Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold with a massive statement of intent by making an approach to Liverpool about signing the defender in January.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold will be free to discuss terms with Real Madrid over a pre-contract agreement as soon as the clock strikes midnight, but the Spanish giants have accelerated their plans by making a move to sign him for a fee immediately in January.

Multiple reports – from the likes of The Times, Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail – indicate that Real Madrid have offered to buy Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the mid-season transfer window, which could be the Premier League leaders’ last chance to recoup a fee for their academy product.

However, Liverpool rejected the approach before Real Madrid could even get to the stage of mentioning a price, clearly indicating Alexander-Arnold is not for sale.

But the right-back’s fate could still be sealed in January, since Real Madrid will continue working on a pre-contract deal for him to sign as a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid ‘insist’ that Alexander-Arnold is their top target for 2025. In his update, Romano has also emphasised that ‘Liverpool have clearly told Real Madrid that Trent Alexander-Arnold is NOT for sale in January’.

Talks between Los Blancos and Alexander-Arnold could commence imminently, with the decision ahead of next season then in the player’s hands.

GO DEEPER – Trent Alexander-Arnold: Seven Liverpool replacement options as Real Madrid chase glorious free transfer

Real Madrid turn to pre-contract arrangement

Many around Liverpool fear Alexander-Arnold is the most likely player to not sign a contract extension, compared to Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, due to having his head turned by Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are said to have included a crucial detail in an informal proposal to the defender and his entourage.

According to The Athletic, in an article co-authored by James Pearce, David Ornstein and Mario Cortegana that was published a couple of hours before the big breaking news, Real Madrid are aiming to lure Alexander-Arnold in by offering him a long-term contract and a significant signing-on fee.

The length of his contract would be ‘at least four years’ and the signing-on fee would be ‘hefty’ – in a similar way to how Kylian Mbappe was charmed ahead of his own Bosman move to the Bernabeu last summer.

And in a worrying sign for Liverpool, the article cites sources close to Madrid that ‘expect’ Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contract agreement with Los Blancos in January.

Madrid have believed since mid-to-late-November that Alexander-Arnold ‘has been leaning towards moving to Spain’, the report explains. The background work his suitors have been doing has given them an indication of his wishes, as has the lack of progress in contract talks with Liverpool.

But after trying their luck for an accelerated move, which would have helped them cover for Dani Carvajal’s long-term absence, Madrid have been made to wait – for now.

Latest Liverpool news

➡️ Mo Salah strikes ‘agreement in principle’ for new Liverpool contract as ONE issue delays breakthrough

➡️ Liverpool eyeing two superstar strikers after Darwin Nunez sale greenlit

➡️ Liverpool tipped to ‘offer £65m’ for Premier League defender as Van Dijk succession plan intensifies

➡️ Liverpool told two key reasons why Alexander-Arnold wants exit as pundits agree on Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold future: You decide!