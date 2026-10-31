Liverpool exploring Trent Alexander-Arnold deal on initial loan in January

Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move back to Liverpool

Liverpool are exploring a move to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid on an initial loan deal in January, and Jose Mourinho has identified Tottenham’s Pedro Porro as his replacement, according to a report.

Alexander-Arnold’s dream has quickly turned into a nightmare, with the former Liverpool favourite a lowly third choice in his position right now.

Federico Valverde – a box-to-box midfielder – is Mourinho’s preferred option at right-back. Denzel Dumfries is the back-up, with Alexander-Arnold kicking his heels in reserve.

It’s a situation that has prompted rampant speculation a return to England could be on the cards, with Liverpool the obvious destination.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news earlier in October of Alexander-Arnold growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of action this term.

Furthermore, Bailey has been informed Real Madrid are willing to offload the 28-year-old if a suitable offer is received.

And according to a fresh update from Cadena SER, Liverpool are now exploring a January swoop for the right-back.

Liverpool consider signing Trent Alexander-Arnold on initial loan deal

They stated: ‘The English club has already begun sounding out its fans and the player’s entourage about a possible offer to Real Madrid for his return, initially on loan, during the upcoming winter transfer window.’

Cadena SER, like other outlets before them, insisted Mourinho doesn’t fancy Alexander-Arnold.

Instead, he is claimed to want Tottenham’s Pedro Porro who Football Insider recently stated has already given up on the Spurs project under Roberto De Zerbi despite penning fresh terms over the summer.

Porro is Spain’s starter at right-back and was named in the team of the tournament at the World Cup, which Spain won.

TEAMtalk understands Spurs would command around £75m for Porro, which would represent a world-record fee for a right-back.

One potential problem for Liverpool and any attempts to bring Alexander-Arnold back comes in the form of Jude Bellingham.

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The report noted that while Mourinho isn’t bothered about retaining Alexander-Arnold, Real’s hierarchy don’t want to upset Bellingham, who is widely known to be very close friends with Alexander-Arnold.

The report added: ‘There are two problems with his return home.

‘First, the Englishman’s salary isn’t exactly small, although Liverpool has the money.

‘And second, Jude Bellingham has a very close relationship with Trent, and the club wouldn’t want to make a move that would disrupt the outstanding season the Real Madrid number 5 is having.’

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