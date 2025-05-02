Jamie Carragher has highlighted a factor that could convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at Liverpool and snub a move to Real Madrid, but another pundit thinks that the England international right-back will leave.

While it has been a fantastic few weeks for Liverpool, first with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new contracts and then Arne Slot leading the team to the Premier League title, concerns about the future of Alexander-Arnold hang like a dark cloud over Anfield.

The right-back is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of June, with the Spanish media adamant that a deal is in place for Madrid to sign him on a free transfer.

There is even the suggestion that Los Blancos could offer Liverpool a fee to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Liverpool fans would love the 26-year-old to stay at Anfield, and club legend Carragher is still hopeful that he will make a U-turn on his future.

The Sky Sports pundit has noted that wild scenes after Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last weekend to win the Premier League title could play a big role in Alexander-Arnold’s decision.

Carragher told Sky Sports when asked if the right-back will be at Liverpool next season: “It doesn’t look like. I hope he is as I’m sure most Liverpool supporters do.

“He’s a unique footballer, that’s why Real Madrid want to sign him and that’s why he’s been part of one of the most successful eras in Liverpool’s history

“We all want that to continue but at the moment it’s not looking too good.

“But when you look at the scenes from the weekend, Trent being involved in that, being a local player, the adulation and support that the Kop have for him, you’re just watching that hoping that that will sway him to put pen to paper. But, you know, all will be revealed in the next few weeks.”

Emile Heskey’s verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold future

Another former Liverpool player, Emile Heskey, does not think that Alexander-Arnold will stay at Anfield.

The pundit has said that Liverpool fans should not hold it against the England star if he decides to leave his boyhood club and join Madrid.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Heskey as saying: “I can understand why the fans and maybe even the club are frustrated by the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, as Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it’s hard for everyone to understand why he would want to leave.

“People expect homegrown players to stay with the club forever and cement their legacy like Steven Gerrard did, and if they do leave, it’s on the club’s terms, which isn’t the case with Trent.

“But I do sympathise with him, I believe all footballers grow up fantasising about playing abroad.

“When I was learning the game, I dreamt about going and playing in Italy, as it was the best league in the world at the time.

“I had those ambitions, and I saw Paul Ince and David Platt make those moves, which let you know it was possible.

“So, I believe every player dreams of playing abroad and gaining that football and life experience. If a player says they have never even thought about it, they’re lying.

“Real Madrid are arguably one of the biggest clubs in the world, alongside Liverpool, so I can understand his interest in moving.

“At the end of the day, it is his career, and he can do what he likes with it, and if he thinks Madrid is the next step, then he will go.”

