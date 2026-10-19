Trent Alexander-Arnold reaches NEW Real Madrid low after Liverpool return contact

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career at Real Madrid has gone from bad to worse after leaving Liverpool, as Jose Mourinho’s decision against Sevilla opens the door for a return to Anfield in 2027.

While at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the finest right-backs in the world.

The England international was expected to take his game to the next level when he left Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

However, Alexander-Arnold had injury issues and struggled to make an impact for Madrid when he was fit and played last season.

Madrid signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan in the summer of 2026 to compete with Alexander-Arnold.

The 28-year-old former Liverpool star has made only three starts in LaLiga and has played just once in the Champions League under Madrid manager Jose Mourinho so far this season.

Mourinho has already said that he does not think that Alexander-Arnold is good enough to play in midfield for Madrid.

And on Sunday evening, the Portuguese boss showed the clearest indication yet that he does not think that Alexander-Arnold is a great right-back either.

Madrid eased past Sevilla 4-1 at the Bernabeu in LaLiga.

Neither Alexander-Arnold nor Dumfries started the match at right-back.

Mourinho deployed Federico Valverde at right-back despite the Uruguay international being a midfielder by trade.

Alexander-Arnold did not even come on as a substitute, despite being fully fit and available.

After the match, Mourinho said about playing Valverde at right-back: “This is Valverde, one of the most versatile players in football; he can play anywhere and to an extremely high standard.

“He put in a top-class performance; it’s not easy for a manager to leave two quality full-backs on the bench, but I felt that behind Endrick I’d really benefit from having a full-back who could drop deep and was also capable of playing well.

“And Fede has done very well. But I don’t have to convince him of anything. He’s the captain; if he has to play in goal, I’ll give him the gloves and the goal.”

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Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘contact’ over return – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are interested in re-signing Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid in 2027.

Alexander-Arnold does not want to leave Los Blancos in the middle of the season and the Spanish club, too, want to keep him.

However, we understand that there has been “contact” regarding a move back to Anfield for the England international right-back.

Graeme Bailey reported on September 26 that intermediaries are assessing potential clubs for Alexander-Arnold.

Bailey said: “TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that those discussions have included contact with Liverpool, where Alexander-Arnold spent his entire senior career before leaving for Madrid, while Premier League champions Arsenal have also been approached.

“Both Liverpool and Arsenal are in the market for right-backs, making Alexander-Arnold an obvious name to explore given his experience at the highest level.

“We can also confirm that Man City and Chelsea have been contacted as part of those discussions.

“Sources have told us that the English clubs do have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK.”

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