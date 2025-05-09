Trent Alexander-Arnold gave a consistent response to Liverpool every time they tried to convince him to stay, according to a report, as Arne Slot reveals his true feelings as the Anfield star prepares to join Real Madrid.

It has been an open secret for months, and it was finally announced earlier this week that Alexander-Arnold is going to leave his boyhood club Liverpool at the end of the season. The 26-year-old will part company with the newly-crowned Premier League champions as a free agent.

Although Alexander-Arnold has not revealed the name of his next club, respected journalists, such as David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, as well as reputable news organisations such as the BBC and Sky Sports, have consistently maintained that the defender already has a deal in place to join Madrid.

Defensa Central is a Madrid-centric website, and, as one would expect, they have also claimed that Alexander-Arnold is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu.

What is revealing in the report is that Liverpool offered Alexander-Arnold more money than Madrid.

At Madrid, the England international defender will earn €8million (£6.8m, $9m) per season, while Liverpool were ready to pay him €13million (£11m, $14.7m) per year to extend his stay at Anfield.

However, according to Defensa Central, Alexander-Arnold rejected Liverpool’s offer and was always consistent in his response that he wanted to join Madrid no matter what.

“I want to go to Real Madrid, it is not for money” is said to be the defender’s answer in every conversation he had with Liverpool over a new deal.

Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool as a two-time Premier League champion and one-time Champions League winner.

The right-back has scored 23 goals and given 92 assists in 352 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career.

MORE ON ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

🔴 Bellingham ‘gave game away’ over Alexander-Arnold transfer months ago as journalist drops stunning reveal

🔴 Liverpool to launch big-money bid for quick Alexander-Arnold heir with four-man shortlist leaked

Arne Slot reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold decision

Alexander-Arnold has been a star for Liverpool over the years and has played a big role in the Reds’ Premier League title success this season.

The right-back has scored four goals and given eight assists in 42 appearances for Slot’s side.

Liverpool boss Slot is disappointed that Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave.

Slot said: ”I think like everyone who likes Liverpool and is a fan of us, we’re disappointed because a good human is leaving but also a very good full-back as well.

“I also worked at clubs like AZ and Feyenoord when good players left, so I am a bit more used to it.

“The experience I have and this club as well, if a good player leaves, the next good player steps up and that is what will go again.

“Do you know where Trent is going? He hasn’t said anything, just that he will leave, so it is impossible to comment if he will play in the Club World Cup. You see by my smile, we both know where he is going to!

Latest Liverpool news: Defender in demand, Slot warning

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that a top young Liverpool talent is in demand.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are keen on a summer deal for the Liverpool defender.

Slot has been warned by a former Anfield star not to sign three of the strikers that Liverpool have been linked with.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool chiefs are ready to sell a player that Slot would like to keep at Anfield, according to a report.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?