Trent Alexander-Arnold contract saga at Liverpool causes enormous debate as Redknapp justifies Real Madrid move in heated clash with Carragher

The prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid on a free transfer has caused a major divide between two former Reds now working as Sky Sports pundits, with Jamie Carragher doubling down on his belief that it would sour his legacy at the club but Jamie Redknapp insisting the money he has saved them with his high levels of performance mean no one could look down on him for accepting such an opportunity.

While it was the attacking players who attracted the headlines from Liverpool’s 6-3 win over Tottenham, Alexander-Arnold put in a fantastic performance too, making four key passes and completing three tackles. Yet after the game, the attention was straight back to the contract situations of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, with all three eligible to negotiate moves elsewhere from the start of January – a date inching ever closer.

Several pundits believe Alexander-Arnold is the most likely of the three players to leave Liverpool, since he could have the opportunity of signing for Real Madrid. However, Carragher recently warned that leaving his hometown club could tarnish how the academy graduate is remembered.

After the game, in a debate with Redknapp, Carragher reiterated his viewpoint, saying on Sky Sports: “I think it’s more than a football decision in terms of whether it’s money or trophies or your career. I think it’s almost about his legacy at Liverpool and how he’s seen in the future.

“Does he want to be seen the way Steven Gerrard’s seen, or maybe Steve McManaman? Two great players for Liverpool, and I actually feel a little bit for Steve McManaman, he was one of the best attacking midfield players in the Premier League in the mid-90s for Liverpool. He went to Real Madrid and won a couple of European Cups, but he’s not absolutely adored by Liverpool supporters now, and I feel a little bit sad for that because he probably deserves to be.

“As a local player, it’s a long time living back in the city, how you feel about your club. Trent’s been at Liverpool since he was six years of age. He’s been at the club 20 years. I don’t think it’d be nice for Liverpool supporters, whether you agree with it or not, to almost have a feeling of, ‘Oh, hang on, we’re winning everything, we’re going for the league, the Champions League, leaving on a free, what more do you want, everything’s here for you?'”

But Redknapp took the opposite stance and stood up for Alexander-Arnold – if he has a desire to embark on a new challenge with Real Madrid.

Redknapp argued: “I don’t think that should be the case. I think it’s negligence from Liverpool, the fact they’ve got in this position. You shouldn’t let three players of this quality to get to less than a year of a contract. If you’re going to do that, you have to respect that he’s going to have a decision to make.

“He’s a young player that’s given everything to the club. He’s won the Champions League, he’s won the Premier League, he’s won every single trophy. If he wanted to go and try a different culture, do something different, go and play… If he wants to go to Manchester United or Man City, of course, that for me, you can’t do that. Liverpool’s my club, I was there 11 years. But if I was in that dressing room, I would turn around to him and go, ‘I’d love you to sign, but you know what, good luck, because if there’s a chance to go to Real Madrid, how do you turn that down?’

“I think because he’s a local lad, he shouldn’t be put under that pressure. I think sensible Liverpool fans would say, ‘you know what, you’ve given everything to this club.’

“In that period, he’s saved them a fortune, because they’d have had to buy two or three right-backs. Look what’s happened to Manchester City. They’ve not had to buy a right-back in that time, and they’ve had Trent playing at such a high level, won everything. If he wanted to go, for me, he should go with everybody’s blessing because he’s been unbelievable for that football club.”

Carragher claims Alexander-Arnold could reach Gerrard levels if he stays

In a footballing landscape increasingly dominated by Financial Fair Play/Profit and Sustainability Rules, Liverpool would be missing out big time by losing Alexander-Arnold without a profit.

For that reason, Carragher thinks Alexander-Arnold’s departure would be more hurtful than his two teammates’. But if he commits to Liverpool instead, he could even come close to Gerrard levels of adoration from the Liverpool faithful.

Carragher continued: “If Salah or Van Dijk went for free, they’d actually be saying, ‘brilliant, you’ve been great for the club’. They actually cost the club money. Trent didn’t cost the club money. He’s only going to be leaving for what he cost, which was nothing.

“Whether you’re Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, in those situations, there’s different things that are expected of you as a local player.

“Now you may think that’s harsh and he’s just another player in the dressing room, but as a local player – and I’ve been there as a local player, and I would never have had a move like that on the cards – I think to leave Liverpool is difficult as a local player.

“I wanted to leave in the right way so they remembered me in a certain way. Now if Trent Alexander-Arnold doesn’t care about that, fine. No problem. But I think he will, if he stays at the club, be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play for the football club, and not far behind Steven Gerrard. If he doesn’t, he won’t be remembered like that.”

But Redknapp argued: “You only get one career. How can you say you can only stay in one job?”

Carragher then urged Alexander-Arnold to renew his contract but include a release clause in case he wants to join Real Madrid for a transfer fee in future.

Carragher said: “If I was advising Trent, I would say it’s not just leaving, a lot of it is the free transfer. It was probably a little bit with McManaman, but people didn’t really understand much about the Bosman back then. But it’s that feeling that you’re leaving us for nothing and we’re having to replace you.

“I would say sign a contract, have a decent buyout clause in there that’s not ridiculous, and if Real Madrid wanted to buy you in 12 months’ time, maybe two years’ time…”

Redknapp rebutted: “I think you’re being unfair. He’s been magnificent for that club and he’s saved them a fortune. You’ve got in this position, Liverpool should have sorted the contract out.

“If he signs a year contract and gets injured, then what happens? He’s got an opportunity to go and get a five-year contract at Real Madrid and try something different in his life.

“I’ve got total respect for whatever he wants to do because he’s given everything to Liverpool.

“My big point is, they put him on the map, he’s saved them fortunes not having to buy a right-back of his quality.”

Carragher insisted: “I think if you’ve been at a club since six years of age, you’ve been there for 20 years, when you’re 40, 50, you still want to be one of those legends.”

Though Redknapp interjected: “He’ll still be a legend, though, won’t he? If he goes to Man Utd, of course he wouldn’t.”

Why haven’t Liverpool tied Alexander-Arnold down?

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is a target for Real Madrid

As to why Liverpool have let Alexander-Arnold approach the final six months of his contract, Carragher believes the uncertainty created in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp’s decision to leave the club gave the player’s representatives leeway to wait.

Carragher explained: “The structure of the club had moved away because Jurgen Klopp had that much control. As soon as Jurgen Klopp announced he was moving on, Trent’s got over 18 months to go, there’s no way in the world Trent is going to sign a contract if he doesn’t know who the manager is, whether it was going to be [Xabi] Alonso or different people.

“I’m not having a go at them because every agent would have done exactly the same. They were in a position where they could say, ‘no, we’re not going to sign, we don’t know who the manager is. And then when the new manager comes in, are we going to be successful?’

“Now Liverpool have proven at this early stage to be looking like they could be really successful, top of the Premier League and of the Champions League, so Trent’s advisors could use the situation that they find themselves in as a football club to take advantage.”

And that could yet lead to a contract renewal, which Redknapp wouldn’t rule out either. In conclusion, though, he stressed the decision should be Alexander-Arnold’s and Alexander-Arnold’s alone.

Redknapp said: “There’s every chance he could stay as well. He might stay. But you should never say, ‘you should do this or you shouldn’t.’ It’s his life. If he wants to go, he’s good friends with Jude Bellingham, going to Real Madrid, it’s the only club in the world where I could totally get that. That’s the biggest pull.”