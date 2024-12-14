Liverpool have been given strong new belief that Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to sign a new contract at Anfield and snub a free transfer to Real Madrid after waxing lyrical about the club’s progress under the “incredible” Arne Slot, their chances of trophy success under the Dutchman and having revealed his thoughts on closing in in 100 assists for the Reds.

The 26-year-old’s deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1. And with that New Year’s Day deadline now just 18 days away, it is easy to see why Liverpool supporters are starting to get more than a little twitchy over the future of their star right-back.

To that end, Real Madrid have made no secret of their desire to bring the 33-times England man to the Bernabeu, with Alexander-Arnold having been established as one of the Spanish giants’ major targets in the 2025 summer window.

However, Liverpool supporters will be able to breathe a little easier after listening to Alexander-Arnold‘s extended interview with Sky Sports News in which he tells the club how much he is loving life under Slot.

“I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this. I’m feeling like I’m going to get better and improve and learn so much in such a short time and just keep on learning because I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible,” the Reds vice-captain said of Slot.

Alexander-Arnold has refused to set Liverpool any trophy goals but admits being top of the Premier League and Champions League feels good.

“Of course, this is where we want to be. It is still early days, so we can’t get too excited. But if you told us this at the start of the season, we’d have massive smiles on our faces. We’re in a very, very good position, very strong position – more so in the league than the Champions League because it then becomes knockout football and what you’ve done so far doesn’t really matter.

“We just need to stay consistent over the next few months and put ourselves in the best position possible.”

Alexander-Arnold on why Liverpool contract negotiations will remain private

Reflecting on the way the players have handled the change from Jurgen Klopp to Slot, Alexander-Arnold has a theory as to why it has all run so smoothly.

“Yeah, I think probably one of the reasons why it’s gone so smooth is that no one’s really tried to fixate on what we were. It was more: ‘We’re something new; we’re a new organism now’. Everything’s changed. You don’t really look back in the past and think, well, this is how we have done this.

“This is how we did that. This is the manager’s new way, and you roll with it and you get behind it and you get used to it. That’s what we’ve done as a team from day one, to be honest.”

Asked how they felt when Klopp departed, he continued: “I wouldn’t say nervousness. I would just say you don’t know how it’s going to be or what it’s going to look like. For such a long time you’ve always known where you stand and how things and you’re just so accustomed to the way that we play and your role within that.

“You don’t find yourself worrying, but it’s more just you think about how big of a change it might be.”

Alexander-Arnold has given little away on his Liverpool future, though sources have strongly indicated to TEAMtalk that remaining at Anfield remains the player’s top priority.

The player, though, insists he has no interest in letting those negotiations play out in public, explaining: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the most creative right-backs in world football and has a colossal 83 assists to his name at Liverpool.

Asked about those numbers and the possibility of reaching his century, Alexander-Arnold added: “To be honest, I never thought I’d ever hit numbers like that.

“They were never an aim for me to reach 100 assists or break records in that respect. But, the more you play, the more extravagant your dreams and ambitions become. So yeah, that’ll probably be the next thing: I try to hit that 100.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Zubimendi within reach; Nunez to Spain?

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been given hope that a deal for Martin Zubimendi is finally within reach after the star’s stance on a switch to Anfield came to light and with his thoughts on a move to rivals Manchester City also emerging.

The Spain midfielder could be part of a double £91m January deal too, with sources informing us that a firm move for Milos Kerkez is also being planned.

On the outgoings front, time could soon be up for Darwin Nunez.

Former Reds man Stephen Warnock has already explained why he thinks Slot does not rate the Uruguayan and that he soon expects him to fall even further down the pecking order.

Now reports from Spain have earmarked the striker as a target for Atletico Madrid – and believe he could be one of two Reds stars they target.

