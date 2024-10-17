Liverpool supporters have been warned to steel themselves for the “sad day” when Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves, with a club icon explaining why he is adamant a move to Real Madrid will happen and having also named his ideal successor.

The Reds vice-captain becomes a free agent at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with the reigning European champions, who have made no secret of their desire to prise Alexander-Arnold from Anfield as a free agent. And while talks over a new deal with Liverpool are ongoing, the fact he is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement at the Bernabeu from January 1 is making Reds supporters more than a little anxious.

Now former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has suggested fans may need to prepare for the worst.

“If Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all left the club it’d be a very sorry day for Liverpool,” he told SportsCasting. “You’d have to say all three are world-class players in key positions in the starting XI, so it’d be a real problem for Arne Slot going forwards.

“FSG have done a very good job at the club and they understand it despite having other sporting franchises, and I’d wager that two of those three will still be at the club next season. I think Trent will go to Real Madrid to go and play with Jude Bellingham, and he’d be allowed to play wherever he wanted in that team.

“I can see it happening, I really hope it doesn’t though. He’s a well-educated guy and he’ll be thinking about going to Madrid and learning the language, earning good money, what’s there not to like?”

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries were the 26-year-old to leave. However, Lawrenson reckons the Reds can look a lot closer to home when it comes to signing a replacement.

“I wouldn’t say Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all irreplaceable,” said Lawrenson. “I think Conor Bradley has the makings of an outstanding full-back if Trent were to leave. He’s shown that he’s ready to start more for the first team and already has a number of good displays to point to.”

Will Alexander-Arnold commit to new Liverpool deal and what has he said?

Lawrenson feels of the three, Van Dijk would be hardest to replace, adding: “As for the other two, Salah is a goal machine so it’d be harder to find someone to do what he can. Virgil is the one though that has the biggest shoes to fill, he runs that dressing room and is an outstanding player – he’s the backbone of the Liverpool team and will be a big miss”

Despite Lawrenson’s claims, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain ‘calm and confident’ that Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk will both sign new deals, and even though the clock is ticking down on their arrangements, they are still hopeful that new contracts can be negotiated.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano also insisted on Wednesday Alexander-Arnold’s first focus remains on agreeing an extension at Anfield after denying new reports that a move to Real had been agreed.

Any arrangement with Alexander-Arnold will likely make the player the highest-paid in their history behind Salah, and we understand the right-back remains extremely happy at Anfield despite the obvious appeal that a move to Madrid would bring.

The player himself has also indicated his plans to stay on, stating: “I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked what could influence that decision, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

