The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool could be one of the biggest transfer stories of the season amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

The England right-back is considered one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and is a vital cog in Arne Slot’s squad.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players who have entered the final 12 months of their contracts, with the other two being top talisman Mo Salah and club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has previously hinted that the Reds are working on new deals for the trio but as yet, none of them have put pen to paper on an extension.

This has led to speculation that all three players could depart Anfield on free transfers next summer. When asked about the situation in July, Hughes said: “Contractual situations, I don’t think it would be fair for me to talk about.

“These are private matters between club and players,” he added.

“The only concern I have, that Arne (Slot) has, about those situations and everyone else in the squad is that there is total commitment from the players to the cause for next season – and we are absolutely convinced that is the case.”

READ MORE: Liverpool told two reasons why Salah will sign new contract, with Klopp exit and Slot influence cited

Spanish outlet SPORT (cited by Paisley Gates) have now provided an update on Alexander-Arnold’s situation. The report claims that the dynamic defender has ‘refused’ a contract extension from Liverpool – suggesting that a switch to Real Madrid is on the cards.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have held an interest in Alexander-Arnold for several months and would no doubt jump at the opportunity to snap him up on a cut-price deal.

Real Madrid plot move for Alexander-Arnold

If Alexander-Arnold does not sign an extension by January, foreign clubs will be able to open talks with him over a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, could be forced to sell the right-back in the winter window but would likely have to accept a fee far below his true valuation.

Sport’s report claims that Real Madrid are planning to make a move for Alexander-Arnold next summer and the fact he has ‘refused’ a new deal suggests he wants to choose his own destination.

Los Blancos are keen to bring in a new right-back as a long-term replacement for duo Dani Carvajal, who is 32, and Lucas Vasquez, who’s 33.

Liverpool won’t give up on trying to negotiate a new contract for Alexander-Arnold but if he doesn’t sign new terms by January, a move to the Bernabeu could become reality.

The Reds have hot prospect Conor Bradley as back-up at right-back but Slot would find it incredibly difficult to replace Alexander-Arnold if he does leave.

The 25-year-old has made 313 appearances in total for Liverpool, notching 19 goals, 81 assists and winning seven major trophies in the process.

DON’T MISS: 13 top Bundesliga stars who will be out of contract in 2025 as Bayern Munich face exodus