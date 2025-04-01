Liverpool target bargain ‘aggressive’ right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are interested in signing Kiliann Sildillia to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report, which has also revealed interest from three other Premier League clubs in the young right-back.

Although neither Liverpool nor Madrid have officially made any announcement on Alexander-Arnold, respected journalists and reputable media outlets, such as Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports, have been reporting since last week that the right-back is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 26-year-old is out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season, and the right-back has decided to turn down the offer of a new deal from the Premier League leaders to switch to the defending Spanish and European champions.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 26 that Liverpool view Conor Bradley as the natural heir to Alexander-Arnold.

However, Bradley is only 21 and has made just 50 senior appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring one goal and providing nine assists in the process.

According to TBR, despite having faith in Bradley and planning to hand him a new contract, Liverpool are actively looking for a new right-back and have identified Sildillia as a potential replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Sildillia has been on the books of Freiburg since 2020 and has scored three goals and given three assists in 102 appearances for the first team.

The 22-year-old French right-back has scored two goals in 17 matches in all competitions so far this season, with his Freiburg manager Julian Schuster describing him as a player who is “great at defending, and is very aggressive” in Kicker in February 2025.

TBR has reported that Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Sildillia since the Olympics last year and have stepped up their scouting of the youngster in recent weeks.

The report has noted that Freiburg are likely to sell the right-back this summer, with his current contract expiring in 2026.

Although TBR has not revealed how much Sildillia would cost, FootMercato reported in December 2024 that Freiburg wanted €12million (£10m, $13m) for him in the January transfer window.

Liverpool face Manchester City competition for Kiliann Sildillia

TBR has revealed that Liverpool are facing competition for Sildillia.

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are also said to be interested in the 22-year-old right-back.

Man City are looking for a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who is on loan at AC Milan right now, and believe that the youngster would be a good fit.

Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion have also been scouting Sildillia this year.

Latest Liverpool news: Elliott exit, Kerkez push

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Newcastle United are interested in signing Harvey Elliott from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admires Elliott and believes that the young attacker has all the attributes that would make him a good fit in his team.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Real Madrid head coach at the end of the season.

While there is “a concrete possibility” that Ancelotti could leave the Bernabeu this summer, it is Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso who is Madrid’s top choice.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have decided not to pursue their interest in Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri and are going all out for Milos Kerkez instead, according to a report.

