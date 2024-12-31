Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a firm decision on his future amid claims Real Madrid are increasingly confident of sealing his signing and with trusted reporter David Ornstein providing an update on when a decision will come to light.

Regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs, Liverpool are sweating over the future of their vice-captain as time ticks down rapidly on his contract, which is due to expire on June 30, 2025. And with the player eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side of his choosing from January 1, Liverpool could – in theory – now just be hours away from having to wave farewell to their influential star.

With 105 goal involvements for the Reds in just 333 games, giving him a phenomenal record of a contribution every 3.17 appearances, there are no shortage of suitors for the player, given his soon-to-be free-agency status.

That hunt though is being led by Real Madrid, who have made no secret of their desire to bring the player to Spain in 2025, and with reports gathering pace over the last few days that the Spanish giants are increasingly confident of landing their man. Marca led that charge by stating that Alexander-Arnold is ready to say yes to the move, while AS followed up by stating there was increased confidence from officials at Real that the 33-times capped England star was ready to sign on the dotted line.

Providing an update on the situation, Ornstein insists nothing has been decided yet, though has revealed Alexander-Arnold‘s decision could soon come to light.

Speaking to NBC, Ornstein stated: “My information is nothing is decided yet, all options remain open and that’s largely because his camp have not been able to hold any formal negotiations [with Real Madrid] yet. They cannot do that until January 1, but that is very soon.

“When that day arrives they can speak freely to clubs outside of England and they’re allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement. We don’t know whether or not Real Madrid will make an offer to sign him permanently.

“What we do know is Real Madrid want to sign him – they are extremely keen. It presents him with a massive decision to make.

“In the month of January, we should see some movement – a resolution of sorts because he’ll want to get this sorted sooner rather than later.”

Slot drops hint on Alexander-Arnold future

Despite all the speculation around his future, Alexander-Arnold is not letting it affect his game and he has been as influential as ever for the Reds as they power towards what is increasingly looking like a title-winning campaign.

With six goal contributions to his name this season, including a fine strike in the 5-0 thumping of West Ham last time out, Alexander-Arnold’s importance to the Reds cannot be understated.

Yet despite what has been described to us by sources as Real Madrid officials having been in constant contact with his entourage, Liverpool remain largely unphased – publicly at least – over the player’s future.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold showed exactly what he thinks of the speculation around his future by celebrating his strike at the London Stadium with a talking hand gesture, while his manager, Arne Slot, also illustrated a relaxed state when questioned on his future.

Asked about the celebration, Slot stated: “No, I don’t think it’s negative at all. He’s playing really well, scored a great goal and the way he celebrated his goal probably tells you enough.

“I don’t think I have to say much more about it. I’m really happy with Trent, just as happy as I am with Mo and with Virgil, so for me, there’s no difference.

“For the outside world, maybe there’s a bit more things happening around Trent in the media than with the other two but yeah, I’m happy with all three of them at the moment.”

Speaking last week, the Liverpool manager had this to say on the future of Alexander-Arnold and his fellow Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

“In general, I don’t talk about contract situations here. It would be a surprise if I was the one to announce that one of them has extended. Keep asking, that’s your job, but you’re probably not going to get an answer from me.

“It’s clear that from 1 January, maybe for you guys, things change a lot, but they are in constant talks with the club and let’s wait and see what happens. As long as they keep performing like this, the head coach is happy.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Superstar strikers eyed to replace Nunez

Meanwhile, our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has revealed that Liverpool are open to selling Darwin Nunez, though the truth behind the eye-catching links to AC Milan has emerged, and with two superstar strikers the Reds are monitoring coming to light.

In other news, confirmed Liverpool target, Milos Kerkez, has changed representation in a sure-fire sign he’ll be on the move in 2025.

Kerkez is now represented by Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency and we understand the change of agent is a precursor to securing a transfer to a leading side at some stage in the next two windows.

Liverpool have identified Kerkez as a worthy heir to Andy Robertson. Manchester United are also a known admirer of the Hungarian.

And finally, pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have weighed in on where the Premier League title is heading after the Reds’ commanding win at the London Stadium completed what a perfect Festive period for Slot and with others stumbling around them.

