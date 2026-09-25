Andoni Iraola has been told why Trent Alexander-Arnold would offer the perfect answer to Liverpool’s right-back issues as speculation over a return to Anfield from Real Madrid gathers pace, while Mohamed Salah has come clean on how the Englishman’s exit impacted him far more than people realise.

The 27-year-old left boyhood club Liverpool last summer at the end of his contract to join the Spanish giants and confirm what was at the time the worst-kept secret in football.

However, the exit at Anfield left a bitter taste in many supporters’ mouths, with a once £90m-rated commodity leaving the club for nothing, though the Reds did claim a €10m (£8.6m, $11.4m) fee from Real Madrid when they chose to register him early and ahead of the Club World Cup.

Despite that, the move to the Bernabéu has not worked out. A difficult debut season in LaLiga saw Real change managers and ultimately finish trophyless, while Alexander-Arnold failed to find anything like his best form and, amid a series of injuries, looked a little bit like a rabbit caught in the headlights when opportunities did come his way.

Now under Jose Mourinho, Alexander-Arnold’s prospects of selection have taken a significant setback after the summer signing of Denzel Dumfries, who has quickly established himself as first-choice right-back under the Special One.

Now, speculation is brewing that an exit – and a return to Anfield – could be on the cards.

And given Liverpool’s recent issues at right-back – albeit with Iraola having since found a fix by playing Ronald Araujo there – Sam Allardyce has explained how bringing the 27-year-old back would prove a win-win for all parties…

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Iraola urged to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Liverpool

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy podcast, former England boss Allardyce stated: “At 27, Trent still has years ahead of him. This is his prime. He’s at Real Madrid, and his experience there should stand him in good stead to be even better than he was when he left Liverpool, even though he hasn’t played as often as he would’ve liked.

“If he is going to be a Real Madrid player, then this season he needs to be playing more than ever – if not, he should come back to the Premier League – Liverpool could do with him back.

“He’s capable of opening the opposition up. There have always been question marks over his defending, and rightly so, but that’s the same for most right-backs now. They stand with their hands behind their backs and don’t stop crosses.

“When Liverpool weren’t quite as good under Jurgen Klopp as they had been for a few years and they started conceding more goals, his defending got pointed out by everyone. He’s not much worse than most other full-backs.

“His quality on the ball and ability to open up the opposition, whether it’s with short or long passes, are massive assets to England. I’m glad to see him back.”

Mo Salah reveals how Alexander-Arnold’s exit impacted him

Whether Liverpool move to bring him back or if Real decide to cash in on a player who still has four years remaining on the six-year deal he signed at the Bernabéu remains to be seen.

However, with Andy Robertson this week revealing how Alexander-Arnold’s exit impacted the club, another of their former stars, Mohamed Salah, has also indicated how his performances were negatively impacted by the right-back’s defection to Spain.

“There’s never been an exit that bothers me like his. After the final day when we won the league in 2025, his parents came to me crying, and I couldn’t hold back mine too because I know how important he’s been to us, and I feel like something important was going to be missing in the following season: one of our best passers in the squad.

“Trent wasn’t just a passer; he was a pivot in the team. He delivers the ball to the right place at the right time; he quickly turns one pass into a counter-press.

“I’ve scored many times for Liverpool, and it’s Trent who provides it. Even if I was the only one missing him, the team’s progress really matters, and if he’s not passing to me, my teammates are also there to score from his talent for passing.

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“Every long ball he played in a game turns out to be a great reason we needed him, but after he left, the media went mad about his decision. I feel the same and have to cry about that; there’s no way I can change it, and trust me, if his exit was up to me, I wouldn’t have let it happen.

“He belongs to this club, and for that he deserves to be there for long enough or forever.”