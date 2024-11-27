Trent Alexander-Arnold: Seven Liverpool replacement options as Real Madrid chase glorious free transfer

TT looks at seven potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacements at Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is being linked with a move to Real Madrid and TEAMtalk has taken a look at seven potential replacements for the 26-year-old.

Alexander-Arnold played an integral role in Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp but is set to enter the final six months of his contract at Anfield.

TEAMtalk sources understand there is confidence from Madrid that he will join up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham next season.

We’ve taken a look at seven players who could replace the right-back at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong is a prime candidate to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold should he leave Liverpool at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 23-year-old joined Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic in January 2021 and his game has reached new heights under the guidance of Xabi Alonso.

He has a high offensive output and registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in 2023/24 as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title and reached the Europa League final.

His £33.6million release clause wasn’t triggered in the summer and TEAMtalk sources have suggested a higher release clause could become active at the end of the season.

The Netherlands international will have a number of suitors in 2025 but has admitted that a switch to Anfield would be an exciting prospect.

“Liverpool is a great club with history,” Frimpong said in February. “That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring.”

Jules Kounde

While Kounde is a centre-back by trade, he moved to the right-back position after joining Barcelona in the summer of 2022.

The France international is a brilliant one-on-one defender and has produced great performances against the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rafael Leao and Jeremy Doku.

He has also worked on the attacking side of his game and has set up five goals in 2024/25, including a hat-trick of assists in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

Kounde is now an indispensable part of the Barcelona side under new coach Hansi Flick, who has praised the defender for his work ethic and fitness levels.

But Barcelona have endured a series of well-publicised financial difficulties and they have to sanction a high-profile departure next summer.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are lining up a €55million bid for the 26-year-old but Barcelona will demand as much as €75million.

Lutsharel Geertruida

Slot will already be very familiar with Geertruida, having worked with him during his three-and-a-half years at Feyenoord.

The right-back – who can also play at centre-back and left-back – made 127 appearances under the manager and captained the Eredivisie club in the 2023/24 season.

“Arne managed to get the best out of me,” he said. “He was never afraid to give me some harsh truths and was always correct in what he said about me.

“I believe he was a game changer for Feyernoord as soon as he arrived in Rotterdam. We always looked to play a dominant style of football, no matter the opponent.”

Despite being linked with Liverpool in the summer, a move failed to materialise and he joined Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in an £18million deal.

But Alexander-Arnold’s departure would open up a space for a new right-back at Anfield and Slot could seek a reunion with the Netherlands international.

Pedro Porro

Since joining Tottenham from Sporting CP in January 2023, Porro has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League.

The Spain international has thrived in Ange Postecoglou’s possession-based system and has the ability to invert into midfield.

He is also renowned for his attacking prowess and has registered 19 goal contributions in the Premier League, including a goal in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad.

In comparison, Alexander-Arnold has 17 direct goal contributions for Liverpool in the Premier League in the same time frame.

Tottenham’s no.23 has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although the La Liga side won’t need to sign him if they secure Alexander-Arnold’s signature.

But Porro won’t come cheap and Liverpool will have to submit a bid in the region of £60million to get the north Londoners around the negotiating table.

Denzel Dumfries

Alongside Alexander-Arnold, Dumfries is also out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season and can sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs in January.

The Netherlands international has spent the last three-and-a-half-years at Inter Milan and plays as an attack-minded wing-back in their 3-5-2 formation.

He helped the club win Coppa Italia in both 2021/22 and 2022/23 before registering four goals and five assists in their Scudetto-winning season in 2023/24.

While Inter will offer him a new proposal to extend his stay at the San Siro, the 28-year-old is yet to agree terms and could be open to a new challenge.

“It’s no secret that I would like to play in the Premier League, I love that league and my style of play suits English football,” he admitted.

Vanderson

Vanderson joined Monaco from Gremio in January 2022 and is now regarded as one of the best young full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues.

His main strengths lie in the defensive third of the pitch, and he has been averaging 3.2 successful tackles and 2.1 interceptions per 90 minutes in Ligue 1 this season.

But the Brazil international can also contribute in attack and recently set up both of Monaco’s goals in their win over Barcelona in the Champions League.

He was tracked by clubs like Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United during the summer transfer window and has now been linked with AC Milan and Napoli.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly demanding a fee of around £34million for the 23-year-old, who is under contract until June 2028.

Conor Bradley

Liverpool might not have to dip into the transfer market as they have a ready-made replacement for Alexander-Arnold in Bradley.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023/24 and played against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final win after Alexander-Arnold missed the game through injury.

While the 21-year-old doesn’t have the same passing range as his Liverpool teammate, he has an impressive all-round game and offers more defensive solidity.

He has largely had to bide his time on the substitutes bench in 2024/25 but has the talent to make the Liverpool right-back position his own.

“I wouldn’t say Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all irreplaceable,” former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson said.

“I think Conor Bradley has the makings of an outstanding full-back if Trent were to leave. He’s shown that he’s ready to start more for the first team and already has a number of good displays to point to.”

