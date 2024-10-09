Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken about his future, with Real Madrid reportedly considering a January move for the talented right-back.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and that has led to speculation that he could leave for a cut-price fee this winter, or on a free transfer next summer.

As we exclusively revealed last month, Real Madrid have been in contact with the defender’s entourage to gauge his interest in a switch to the Bernabeu.

The recent injury to Los Blancos right-back Dani Carvajal, which will rule him out until next season, has also led to claims that Real Madrid could test Liverpool’s resolve with a bid for Alexander-Arnold in January.

In a recent interview, Alexander-Arnold opened up on how he will view his career once he retires. He is still only 26, so has plenty of time to achieve much more than he already has.

While the Reds full-back is eager to add more silverware to an already glittering collection, there are other factors he says he will consider at a time when his long-term future is the topic of daily debate.

A move to Real Madrid would effectively guarantee Alexander-Arnold more trophies, but Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League and have been excellent under new manager Arne Slot.

Alexander-Arnold: ‘I may never win another trophy’

Alexander-Arnold has revealed in an interview with ITV Sport that he is focused on working to become the best player he can be and putting in 100% in training.

“This was a conversation I had last camp with (Eberechi) Eze when we’re going to Ireland,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“I was on the coach down the airport and we had this conversation [about winning trophies]. I said, you know, that there’s a chance I may never win another trophy in my career again. There’s a chance of that. There’s a chance I win many, many more.

“And you’ll only know the morning after you retire. You’ll look yourself in the mirror and you’ll have a feeling of either regret or satisfaction of what you have achieved.

“But I don’t think you can value that on trophies and medals or goals and assists; anything like that. It’s more [that] I give it absolutely everything from start to finish and I’ve put everything into it.

“And as long as I can say that, that every single day I put everything in to it, I tried to get better every single day, I tried to improve myself, I tried to be the best player I could be for the team and I tried to help the team win as many games as possible, and I believe that I maximised the potential that everyone told me from a very young age that I had, then I’ll be more than satisfied.”

Liverpool confident of new Alexander-Arnold deal – sources

Alexander-Arnold is one of three important Liverpool stars who will be out of contract next summer, along with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Sources close to Liverpool have informed us that they are confident Alexander-Arnold will pen a new long-term deal with the club soon, despite the interest from Real Madrid.

The England international is happy at Anfield and is focused on making Slot’s tenure a successful one, so it would be a major shock if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

The same cannot be said for Salah, however. Those behind the scenes at Liverpool do NOT expect Salah to pen fresh terms and believe he’ll join a Saudi Pro League club next season.

As for Van Dijk, the Liverpool hierarchy have informed him that they intend to extend his deal and all parties are confident that an agreement will be reached soon, as per our latest exclusive update.

