Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘a shadow of himself’ as shock Liverpool return torn apart

A former Liverpool star has urged the Reds to steer clear of a stunning potential reunion with Trent Alexander-Arnold just a year after he left for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold was the subject of intense speculation throughout the 2024-25 season as his contract was due to expire in June 2025. The right-back was repeatedly offered a lucrative new deal by Liverpool but stalled negotiations as he considered a bombshell move to Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold eventually joined Los Blancos on May 30, 2025, as they paid Liverpool €10million (£8.5m) to release him from his contract early in preparation for the Club World Cup.

The transfer infuriated large sections of the Liverpool fanbase, who felt Alexander-Arnold had strung the club along for months. Many Liverpool supporters also could not believe the local lad had decided to leave after previously speaking about his dream of becoming club captain.

But Alexander-Arnold struggled during his debut season at the Bernabeu, and Madrid have signed Denzel Dumfries this summer to provide him with serious competition for his starting role.

Those factors have led to shock speculation Alexander-Arnold might leave Madrid, with Liverpool named as one potential destination.

Another former Liverpool right-back, Glen Johnson, has been asked about the 27-year-old heading back to Anfield after Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley both had injury-hit campaigns.

Johnson said (via Liverpool.com): “I’m not sure how the fans would receive that move.

“I can’t imagine they’d be too happy with it, to be honest, especially if Liverpool had to pay a fee for a local lad who left the club for free twelve months ago.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure the fans would warm back up to him after a while, but I don’t think he’s the same player as he was at Liverpool a year or two ago.

“He’s been a shadow of himself on the pitch since he left Liverpool, and if he’d been great, Real Madrid wouldn’t be letting him go. I wouldn’t re-sign him if I was making the decisions at Liverpool.”

Real Madrid want to keep former Liverpool star

Spanish newspaper AS reported earlier this month that returning Madrid boss Jose Mourinho wants the club to keep Alexander-Arnold.

Mourinho clearly thinks he can get the best out of the deep-lying playmaker, despite his sub-par form last season.

Earlier this summer, Antonio Valencia suggested Manchester United should make a jaw-dropping move for Alexander-Arnold.

“Trent is a player I like a lot,” Valencia said. “He has a very good right foot, he crosses well, and he is a player who defends well.

“He would be very good for Manchester United. He knows the Premier League. He knows what it means to win the Champions League and the Premier League.

“He is a passionate player, and I would like to see him at Manchester United.

“Hopefully it could happen, because we need players like that at Old Trafford. To play at that stadium, you need people with a lot of personality.

“Manchester always have to renew the squad, and this is a team that we hope can have a good Premier League season and win it.

“But in terms of a right-back… I just hope that whoever comes in can be the best possible option. And I hope [Diogo] Dalot does not leave, of course.”

However, it is very hard to see Alexander-Arnold considering a move to Old Trafford given the fierce rivalry between United and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with a LaLiga outfit over a risky transfer.