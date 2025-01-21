Real Madrid are reportedly ‘on the verge’ of wrapping up a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold fresh claims in Spain now state, after details of the colossal signing-on bonus Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is willing to pay the Liverpool defender to secure his services as a free agent this summer now coming to light.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season. Although the Premier League leaders have offered the right-back a new deal that will make him the highest-paid England player in the country, the 26-year-old is seemingly heading towards the Anfield exit door, with fears growing at the Merseyside club that he will leave as a free agent in the summer.

Bayern Munich have also shown interest in Alexander-Arnold. The German club are ready to offer the Liverpool star a big salary and also make him a central figure in the team. However, TEAMtalk understands that the right-back does not have any inclination to make the switch to the Allianz Arena.

Madrid have long been interested in Alexander-Arnold and have had a bid for the English star already turned down. There have been reports in Spain that Los Blancos are planning to make a second and improved offer before the January transfer window closes, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side having problems at right-back this season.

With Dani Carvajal injured, Lucas Vazquez has been playing at right-back for the defending Spanish and European champions. He is a winger by trade, and his performances have not been up to the required standards.

While Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League for the second season in a row and a player of Alexander-Arnold’s ability will enhance their chances of being successful, it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be open to selling the defender now and damaging their chances of becoming Premier League champions.

Fichajes is now reporting that Alexander-Arnold is “on the verge of becoming a new player” for Madrid. The defender has decided to end his time at Liverpool and will leave Anfield when the current campaign ends.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that the LaLiga powerhouse will pay the 26-year-old a signing-on bonus of €18m (£15.2m / $18.7m).

Reported Alexander-Arnold’s signing-on bonus compared to Mbappe’s

Alexander-Arnold would not be the first big-name player to join Madrid as a free agent in recent years. Last summer, Los Blancos secured the services of Kylian Mbappe after the France international forward ran down his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe is a global superstar and is a World Cup winner with France, and his status was reflected in Madrid paying him €125m (£105.7m / $130m) signing-on bonus spread over five years of the contract.

While Alexander-Arnold is a world-class right-back, he does not have the global pull of Mbappe, but even then, the reported signing-on bonus of €18m (£15.2m / $18.7m) looks too good to be true from Madrid’s perspective.

Fichajes is not among the most reliable of sources, so while this revelation about Alexander-Arnold’s signing-on bonus is intriguing, one has to wait for more reputable publications to come up with their figures before one can get a clear picture.

Latest Real Madrid news: Ancelotti replacement, Rodrygo tipped for exit

While Madrid are busy looking at signing players, Los Blancos could end up having to find a new manager as well.

Reports in Spain over the weekend claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave his role as the Madrid manager at the end of the season.

Ancelotti is in his second spell in charge of the Spanish giants. Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League last season, and they could repeat that feat this time around too.

However, the former Chelsea and AC Milan tactician’s mind is made up about leaving. Xabi Alonso has been named the favourite for the role.

The former Madrid and Spain international midfielder is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the moment. Alonso guided Bayer to the Bundesliga title last season.

Madrid could also lose Brahim Diaz, with Liverpool interested in a deal for the winger. The Reds have identified him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season.

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool have been monitoring Diaz for months, with head coach Slot personally impressed with what he has seen of him.

With Diaz not guaranteed a place in the Madrid starting lineup, Liverpool believe that the chance to move to Anfield and star for the first team on a regular basis could be tempting for him.

Interestingly, another Madrid player has been tipped to replace Salah at Liverpool if the Egyptian forward leaves.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Slot to raid the Santiago Bernabeu for Brazil international forward Rodrygo, saying that “he’s a wonderful talent” and a “match winner”.

