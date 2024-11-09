Liverpool are reported to have hit a major stumbling block in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new deal, with FSG unwilling to pay him more than two other top stars for fear of creating ‘disharmony in the ranks’ and with Fabrizio Romano now providing an update on Real Madrid’s chances of a January deal.

The 26-year-old sees his deal at Liverpool expire at the end of the current season and he will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs from January 1 – just 53 days from now. Regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, there is understandably no shortage of admirers for the homegrown Reds star were he to leave on a free transfer.

That chase is being led by Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have made no secret of their desire to bring in Alexander-Arnold at the season’s end – and with reports even suggesting they could look to prise him away from Anfield when the January window opens for business.

That possibility now appears to have gathered serious pace after it was reported by The Sun that talks over an extension at Anfield have now ‘hit a major obstacle’ and their chances of keeping the player ‘reducing with every passing day’. As a result, there are now ‘real fears’ that a stunning move to the Bernabeu will be on the cards.

Per the report, Liverpool have made it clear they do want to extend their vice-captain’s deal – but are unwilling to pay him more than either Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk, fearing there would be ‘disharmony in the ranks’ if they greenlit such a salary.

The 26-year-old currently earns £180,000 a week and while he has not asked for parity with either player – with Van Dijk currently on £220,000 a week and Salah taking home £350,000 a week – Alexander-Arnold ‘knows he could earn more than that’ at Real Madrid.

In addition, the Spanish giants are also willing to pay the player a sizeable signing-on fee, escalating the very real fears the Reds have that they are indeed set to lose the player.

Alexander-Arnold: Romano provides update on Liverpool talks and Real Madrid move

By contrast, it was revealed last month about the staggering wages Real Madrid are willing to pay the player if he does agree a move to the Bernabeu.

There is also growing speculation that Real could look to exploit Liverpool’s misery by snapping up the player in January.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano has taken to his YouTube page to discuss the situation, and still feels it is highly unlikely a move in the winter window will get the green light.

“I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That’s the idea for Real Madrid, and he’s always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid,” Romano said.

“The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, ‘okay, let’s negotiate’. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.”

Alexander-Arnold himself has also suggested he sees this season at least at Anfield, effectively closing the door on an exit in the winter window.

Whether such a decision is taken out of his hands remains to be seen, though, and amid claims that the player has ‘already decided to join Real Madrid’ it remains to be seen if their position on him alters over the coming weeks and if, indeed, it becomes clear he does not intend to sign a new deal at Anfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reported to have opened talks over a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni amid claims he has become a scapegoat of Real Madrid’s disappointing form of late.

The player was booed by his own fans during their midweek Champions League loss to AC Milan that leaves the Spanish giants with an uphill battle to qualify for the next round.

Now it’s reported they are both open to his sale and have named their price to offload the France midfielder to Liverpool and with the player’s thoughts on the prospective move also coming to light.

Elsewhere, the Reds have also been offered a swap deal by AC Milan for the little-used winger that would see Arne Slot landing one of Milan’s most versatile midfielders as part of a straight exchange.

And finally, Liverpool are also reported to have joined the list of clubs to have expressed an interest in signing Jonathan David in January, though will reportedly face competition from five Premier League rivals.

