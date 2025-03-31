Paul Merson thinks Trent Alexander-Arnold is well within his rights to push for a Real Madrid move, questioning the treatment of him by Liverpool fans.

Real Madrid have been tracking Alexander-Arnold for two years amid uncertainty over his Liverpool contract. There have been plenty of changes to the Liverpool hierarchy in recent years and the right-back has resultantly been allowed to enter the final six months of his deal.

The Spanish media has claimed for months that Alexander-Arnold will snub all offers to extend his Liverpool terms as he pushes for a new adventure at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans were rocked on Tuesday when David Ornstein confirmed that Madrid are ‘working to close a deal’ for Alexander-Arnold to join on a free transfer.

Liverpool fans are understandably hurt and saddened to see the 26-year-old edge closer to a Madrid move. They thought he would follow in Steven Gerrard’s footsteps and captain the club to glory, but that is now unlikely to happen.

Former Arsenal star Merson has now hit back at fans who have blasted Alexander-Arnold online. He thinks moving to the Spanish capital is the perfect next step for Alexander-Arnold, despite the uproar it will cause.

“I don’t know what the problem is. Trent has come through at Liverpool, he’s been unbelievable. He’s won everything in the game at Liverpool, and he’s going to go on a free,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t come in as a £60million flop. He’s been through the ranks, he’s come into the team, he’s been phenomenal. And… it’s Real Madrid. Do you know what I mean?

“Look at Antony, he’s been bought by Man Utd for £80m and he’s now out on loan and no one says a dicky bird.

“Trent has won the league. He’s going to win the Premier League with Liverpool again. He’s won the Champions League, and I don’t see a problem with it. I really don’t.

“I don’t know anybody in the world of football who’s ever turned Real Madrid down, I don’t. Fair play to the lad, good luck to him.

“I think Liverpool fans should be happy for him. He’s given everything for that club, and I think he deserves that move, in my opinion.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled a Liverpool ‘traitor’

According to reports in the Spanish media, Alexander-Arnold is ‘saddened’ by the reaction from Liverpool supporters to his potential exit.

The playmaker has been responding privately to some fans who have called him a ‘traitor’ for opting to leave his boyhood club.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could accept a compensation fee from Madrid to let Alexander-Arnold leave early, which would allow him to feature in their Club World Cup campaign.

While Alexander-Arnold can be forgiven for wanting to play for serial winners Madrid, Liverpool fans are frustrated with the circumstances surrounding his exit.

As he has run down his contract, the Reds are set to lose out on a transfer fee of more than £100m when losing him.

Jamie Carragher has previously discussed how Alexander-Arnold’s prospective move to Madrid is different to Steve McManaman’s.

Alexander-Arnold is leaving a Liverpool team which is capable of competing for both the Premier League and Champions League, unlike McManaman.

This is one of several reasons why the Anfield faithful is so hurt by this devastating transfer news.

Either way, it must have been an extremely tough decision for Alexander-Arnold to make. Gerrard is his idol, and he had the opportunity to do something the midfielder never did – captain Liverpool to a Premier League title in the future.

But Alexander-Arnold will have always wondered ‘what if I had joined Madrid?’ In the end, the lure of signing for Madrid and playing alongside his close friend Jude Bellingham has proved too much.

Liverpool transfers: Mourinho claim; five-man clearout

Meanwhile, reports in the Turkish press claim Jose Mourinho aims to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for Fenerbahce.

It has even been suggested that Fenerbahce could bid just £25m for Nunez, despite Liverpool originally paying an initial £64m for him.

Separate reports have named five players who could be sold by Liverpool in the summer.

The list includes Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher.

