Real Madrid tell Alexander-Arnold to ‘do an Mbappe’ with Liverpool exit a ‘matter of time’

Real Madrid have informed Trent Alexander-Arnold that he must ‘do a Kylian Mbappe’ and continue to reject all Liverpool contract offers so he can secure a free transfer to the Spanish capital, it has been claimed.

Mbappe flirted with a Real Madrid transfer for many years before eventually joining Los Blancos in the summer. That came after the forward ran down his Paris Saint-Germain contract, allowing him to enter negotiations – and subsequently agree a deal – with Madrid.

It is a strategy Madrid have used on several occasions, for other top stars including Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies are the latest potential free agents in Madrid’s sights.

As per Marca, Madrid have told the full-backs they must follow in Mbappe’s footsteps and snub all contract proposals from Liverpool and Bayern Munich respectively.

The report claims that Madrid first made tentative contact with Alexander-Arnold’s camp at the start of the season, knowing his Liverpool deal is due to expire in June.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side got an encouraging response and have remained in touch ever since. They recently submitted a derisory £20million bid for Alexander-Arnold, which was rejected out of hand by Liverpool.

Madrid are expected to return with another offer for the right-back to try and strike an agreement in January. It is more likely though that Alexander-Arnold will see out the campaign at Anfield before heading for a new adventure in Spain over the summer.

Marca state that Alexander-Arnold’s switch to Madrid can be considered a ‘matter of time’ as he is excited by the prospect of starring for them.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool reveal Darwin Nunez sale price after transfer approved and shock link to Prem rival clarified

Liverpool at risk of damaging exit

On Friday, Alexander-Arnold reportedly sent Liverpool two new demands before extending his contract. He wants a three-year deal as a minimum and to be promised the captaincy after Virgil van Dijk.

Two days later, it was claimed that Liverpool have sent the 26-year-old a stunning five-year deal worth £78m to try and keep Madrid at bay. At the time of writing, however, no new contract has been agreed.

The transfer talk could be affecting Alexander-Arnold as he endured a very tough day during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Roy Keane suggested Alexander-Arnold’s poor defensive efforts should put him in Tranmere Rovers’ sights, and not Madrid’s.

Fellow pundit Gary Neville labelled Madrid’s £20m bid as ‘insulting’.

READ MORE: Why Arne Slot rejected chance to sign Man Utd star revealed, with Liverpool already proved right

Liverpool transfers: Real Madrid revenge; Salah verdict

One way Liverpool could get their revenge on Madrid for hunting Alexander-Arnold is by pursuing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Madrid famously beat Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to Tchouameni’s capture in 2022, but he remains on the Reds’ shortlist.

Reports in the Spanish press claim Liverpool have drawn up a bid worth €50m to test Madrid’s resolve over the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, ESPN pundit Craig Burley has weighed in on the situation facing Mo Salah and Liverpool.

Like Alexander-Arnold, Salah has entered the final six months of his contract.

Burley thinks Liverpool executives will be tearing their hair out after offering Salah a huge contract, only to see him score yet more goals and potentially up his demands.

QUIZ – Alexander-Arnold, Salah or Van Dijk?