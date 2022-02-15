Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has delivered his trophy expectations for the season ahead of the Champions League’s return.

Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Inter on Wednesday night in the last-16 of Europe’s elite club competition. The Reds go into the match high in confidence after winning six games on the bounce in all competitions.

But they will come up against a tough opponent at the San Siro as Inter sit second in the Italian top flight, just one point behind rivals and leaders Milan.

Ahead of the European clash, Alexander-Arnold was asked about the narrow 1-0 win over Burnley last time out. It was not a vintage performance, but Liverpool picked up all three points thanks to Fabinho’s 40th-minute goal.

“We’ve always known we can win ugly,” Alexander-Arnold told a press conference (via the Liverpool Echo). “They feel the best because they’re the ones you potentially slip up on.”

Liverpool are in the mix to win four trophies this season. They play Chelsea on February 27 in the Carabao Cup final, and have also reached the FA Cup fifth round. Klopp’s men will have to go on a superb run to catch Prem leaders Manchester City, although it is possible, while they are of course in the Champions League knockout stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold eyeing silverware

On his team’s improved squad depth, following the addition of Luis Diaz in January, Alexander-Arnold said: “On all four fronts it makes it easier having so many great players in the team.

“To have a place in all four competitions is good for us, with a chance to add some silverware early doors later this month.”

When asked about his ambitions of winning a trophy this campaign, the England international added: “We don’t feel disappointed that we haven’t got enough trophies.

“I’m not making any digs, but you look at Man City’s amazing team, they haven’t been able to lift the Champions League.

“There’s an expectation now. One trophy a season, minimum.”

Klopp excited for player reunion

Meanwhile, Klopp is looking forward to a reunion with Inter star Ivan Perisic, following the pair’s time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if there is a particular player he can highlight from Inter’s squad, Klopp – without hesitation – told his pre-match press conference: “Yes that’s Ivan Perisic, I worked with him.

“We were very successful, we won the double in Germany so I’m really looking forward to meeting Ivan.

“After, we met when he played for Wolfsburg. We [Dortmund] lost a cup final in Germany [in 2015]. But since then, probably not anymore. I like Ivan Perisic a lot.”

Perisic initially made his name as a winger for Croatia and Inter. However, he now plays as a wing-back or on the left of midfield in current Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi’s system.

