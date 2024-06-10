Alexander-Arnold ‘wants to leave Liverpool’ as Real Madrid swap deal sensationally talked up

Trent Alexander-Arnold is prepared to push for a huge Liverpool exit this summer and could join Real Madrid in a staggering swap deal, according to reports.

Alexander-Arnold is a boyhood Liverpool fan who came through the club’s academy before making his senior debut in October 2016. Since then, the right-back has emerged into an elite performer, having played a crucial role in Liverpool winning major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have revolutionised the full-back positions, getting forward far more than their predecessors and contributing a fantastic amount of goal contributions.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold’s record for Liverpool stands at 19 goals and 81 assists in 310 appearances. The 25-year-old has been tipped to move into a midfield role permanently at Anfield in the future.

But Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool has become uncertain in recent months due to the fact his current contract will expire in June 2025, just like fellow top-class stars Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

As Alexander-Arnold loves Liverpool, it had been expected that he would quickly agree to extend his deal. But according to sensational reports emerging from Spain, the playmaker ‘wants to leave’ and has snubbed numerous attempts from Liverpool to discuss fresh terms.

Real Madrid are in need of a new right-back to become Dani Carvajal’s successor and they are planning to open talks with Alexander-Arnold about a massive switch from Merseyside to the Spanish capital.

These latest reports claim that Alexander-Arnold could go in the opposite direction to Madrid forward Rodrygo.

Rodrygo, like Alexander-Arnold, is facing an uncertain future, but for different reasons. The winger’s contract may run until June 2028 but he is at risk of being replaced in the Madrid starting eleven, with Kylian Mbappe and Endrick poised to join Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this summer.

Rodrygo has been linked with Manchester City after he called them the best team in the world, but he has repeatedly downplayed such rumours.

The Brazil star would love to stay at Madrid and help them win yet more silverware, but the Spanish press state that the decision may not come down to him.

Rodrygo could be put on the transfer market if Ancelotti decides in pre-season that he would rather use the likes of Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham in attack.

This would give Liverpool a brilliant chance to bring Rodrygo to the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether the Reds are willing to sacrifice Alexander-Arnold.

As the latter is a local hero, his exit would infuriate Liverpool supporters and in turn get the Arne Slot era off to a bad start.

TEAMtalk has not yet been able to verify whether Alexander-Arnold is pushing to leave Liverpool, and given the nature of the source, we must wait for more reliable outlets to issue their own updates before discovering whether the full-back could truly end up playing for Madrid next term.

