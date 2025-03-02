Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told by a Liverpool legend he is third out of three in the priority list for a new contract – and reminded that only one player has bettered himself away from Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all been eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs since the start of January. It is now March and none of them have yet done so, but by the same score, Liverpool are still in the dark as to whether or not they will be renewing their deals.

Alexander-Arnold’s future is up for question more than the others due to Real Madrid wanting to sign him – and the fact that, at 26, he still has many of his prime years ahead of him.

Losing Alexander-Arnold on a free would be a big blow for Liverpool due to how much he would otherwise be worth in the transfer market.

But there might not actually be as many good times to come for Alexander-Arnold if he leaves Liverpool, according to the club’s former defender Mark Lawrenson.

Lawrenson, who won five league titles with Liverpool in the 1980s, has given his take on what order the Reds should address the three contract situations in – and why Alexander-Arnold would have to break a trend only avoided once before to succeed elsewhere.

“Van Dijk is the most important player in our team, because it’s built around him – you can see the respect all the players have for him as captain,” Lawrenson told Four Four Two.

“For me he’s been the first priority for a new contract, Salah second, then whatever happens with Trent happens.

“Trent has won everything he can for the club, but of the players who’ve left Liverpool that we wanted to stay, who’s actually done better away from the club? I can only come up with Luis Suarez.

“You might say Steve McManaman, but was he a better player at Real Madrid? I don’t think he was. Then there was Philippe Coutinho, who went down a cliff after he left.”

Liverpool contracts state of play

Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk have all been regular starters for champions-elect Liverpool this season.

In the most recent update on their futures, David Ornstein relayed the optimism within Anfield about two of the three – with Alexander-Arnold seemingly the odd one out.

“Talks continue, and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah and Van Dijk,” Ornstein said on The Athletic.

“I’m not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay, plus as far as we know, Liverpool absolutely want to keep both.”

In terms of Alexander-Arnold, Ornstein’s colleague James Pearce has stated: “Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet, but if you speak to people in Spain, Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”

That tallies with what TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs reported a few weeks ago. Jacobs told us in mid-February: “Liverpool’s offer for a renewal is still on the table and the right-back still hasn’t told the club that he wants to join Real Madrid.

“Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain optimistic. It’s fair to say, Alexander-Arnold is Real’s number one summer target.

“Over a month has passed since Real made an ambitious attempt to get Alexander-Arnold in January, an approach Liverpool quickly and emphatically turned down.

“Liverpool are well aware of the concrete interest from Madrid, but the situation remains opens for now.

“Now the transfer window is shut, all parties want to find a resolution as soon as possible – potentially within the next 30 days – so that everyone knows where they stand, and that the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t something that in any way overshadows the final weeks of the season.”

While retaining as many of their key players as possible is an obvious priority for Liverpool, the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Van Dijk are not the only things they need to make decisions on this summer.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk to expect a high-spending summer at Anfield as Liverpool look to strengthen from a position of superiority in the Premier League.

One area ready for a revamp is left-back, with Alexander-Arnold’s opposite full-back Andy Robertson now coming out of his prime.

On that front, Liverpool’s top target has been identified as Fulham’s Antonee Robinson. Now, the USMNT player’s stance on a move to Liverpool has been revealed.

In terms of potential player sales, Darwin Nunez is still in a fight for his future after Liverpool opened up to selling the striker in January, to no avail.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed one destination that has been ruled out for the Uruguay international and where he is likely to end up.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are juggling a goalkeeping dilemma after lining up the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili for the summer, but also still having Alisson Becker as their no.1

And some new information has leaked about what Liverpool are planning to do with Mamardashvili as a next step.

Alexander-Arnold’s reasons to stay or leave

Reasons to stay

📌 Creating a one-club legacy – There aren’t too many one-club players around these days, not only since the age of loyalty is declining but also because many youngsters are having experiences out on loan before breaking through. Alexander-Arnold never needed that, instead building his way up to becoming a first-team regular at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold could cement his legendary Liverpool status by committing to the club for his prime years.

📌 Chance to become captain – When Jordan Henderson and James Milner left Liverpool in 2023, their captaincy hierarchy was shuffled around. Alexander-Arnold was appointed as vice-captain behind Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk is seven years older than Alexander-Arnold, so the academy graduate is likely to step up to the full-time captaincy role at some point or another if he stays, which would be the culmination of his impressive rise through the ranks.

📌 Less pressure – This is a contestable point but it could be argued that Alexander-Arnold would face more pressure at Real Madrid, where expectations are sky high, than at Liverpool, where once again there are demanding expectations but also an existing understanding of and affection for what Alexander-Arnold brings to the team. If he has a couple of bad games for Liverpool, then unless it becomes a slump in form, it would be forgotten about fairly quickly. If the same was to happen early into his Madrid career, he could start feeling the heat.

📌 Settled role – For the best part of eight years now, Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool’s main right-back. Thanks to how well he has performed, he has rarely been threatened for the starting berth. Even since Slot replaced Klopp in the Anfield dugout, Alexander-Arnold has retained the same degree of faith, so he could expect to continue in his stride if he was to remain at Liverpool.

Reasons to leave

📌 Expectation of major trophies – While Alexander-Arnold has amassed a respectable medal collection with Liverpool, winning just about everything there is to win, the sheer frequency of honours he could expect to pick up at Real Madrid may outweigh it. Madrid are the Champions League’s most successful club and could enable Alexander-Arnold to add some more glittering honours to his cabinet.

📌 Ballon d’Or ambitions – Alexander-Arnold recently hinted he would like to aim for the Ballon d’Or while in the prime of his career. And although Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, it has more frequently been claimed by LaLiga players than Premier League players in recent memory. Alexander-Arnold could boost his chances of winning football’s biggest individual accolade by standing out in a star-studded Real Madrid team with his own unique role.

📌 Experiencing different culture – On one hand, Alexander-Arnold is in his comfort zone, playing for his boyhood club for the only team he has ever known. That may suit him, but he may also be eager to challenge himself in a different league and culture. Spanish football is experiencing a resurgence and it would be fascinating to see how he would adapt to that style of play.

📌 Bellingham linkup – If he was to move to Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold would be able to link up with another English superstar in the shape of Jude Bellingham. The pair get on well thanks to being international teammates and that may help Alexander-Arnold settle in the Spanish capital. Bellingham certainly hit the ground running after joining Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold could back himself to do the same.