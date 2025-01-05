A Liverpool legend has stuck up for Trent Alexander-Arnold if he wants to join Real Madrid – but not without warning him that the squad he would be joining may actually be inferior to the one he is playing in now.

Alexander-Arnold’s lack of commitment to a new contract at Liverpool so far has some fans worried that he will be leaving for Real Madrid. The club’s academy graduate hasn’t ruled out staying, but seems tempted by making the big move to Spain.

Some think that Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool on a free transfer will not go down well on Merseyside. For example, Jamie Carragher has claimed it would take some gloss off his relationship with the club’s fans – and one TEAMtalk reader said it would be classed as ‘betrayal’.

However, the other side of the debate is that Alexander-Arnold has already given a lot to Liverpool – and that’s something Graeme Souness agrees with.

But writing for the Daily Mail, Souness suggested Alexander-Arnold could find himself in a less talented squad by leaving Liverpool.

“Personally, I wouldn’t criticise Alexander-Arnold should he leave for Real Madrid,” Souness said. “He is a Scouser, who has only ever known playing for Liverpool. He has done so with success, given great service.

“I understand why he would be tempted. He may want a new challenge and Real Madrid is the only club he could leave for. However, he will be leaving to play alongside less talented players at Real.”

READ MORE: Liverpool heartbreak as Mo Salah drops biggest exit hint yet and reveals ‘what’s in my head’

Real Madrid lure understandable for Alexander-Arnold

While it’s safe to say Liverpool are flying under Arne Slot, Souness may need reminding that Real Madrid are the current holders of the Champions League. It’d be hard to say they don’t have one of the most talented squads in the world.

But that’s also one of the points Alexander-Arnold would be criticised for if he does leave Liverpool – it’s not as if he’s currently at a struggling team.

“On current form, if the Champions League final was being played this month, I’d have to say Liverpool would have no-one to fear but, in football terms, May is still a long way off,” admitted Souness.

There are some world beaters Alexander-Arnold could be linking up with at Real Madrid too, not least his close friend and former Liverpool target, Jude Bellingham – believed to be a key factor that could persuade him to move.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Much of the focus around Liverpool right now is on their three star players with expiring contracts: Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

But with the January transfer window open, what about other business they could be working on?

Reports have now put them in the frame to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has impressed since leaving Newcastle United in the summer.

Liverpool are now said to be scouting Anderson – although their potential move for him would have to wait until the end of the season.

Liverpool have also decided which Premier League left-back they want to sign as a successor to Andy Robertson.

Meanwhile, they have rejected bids from two other Premier League clubs for Ben Doak.

VOTE: Which squad is better – Liverpool’s or Real Madrid’s?