Liverpool are gathering the funds to launch a new and improved bid for Alexander Isak after Arne Slot made clear he still wants the Newcastle striker after an opening offer was rejected and amid claims they could walk away from a deal.

The Reds’ opening offer for Isak – believed to be worth around £110m (€126m, $146m) – was rejected out of hand by Newcastle, who are keen to stick by their £150m asking price, designed to put Liverpool off and protect their strictly ‘not for sale’ policy over the super Swede. And while reports on Friday indicated the Premier League champions could walk away from a prospective deal, it seems they are not quite ready to back off just yet.

Indeed, it has now emerged, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, that a fresh offer is likely to arrive from Merseyside for the striker in a fresh attempt to lure Newcastle into his sale, and with manager Arne Slot still adamant he wants the Magpies’ No.14 added to his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano also simply stated that Liverpool ‘plan to bid again’ for the 139-goal striker.

In the meantime, Liverpool plan to generate the funds for an improved raid by offloading three more stars over the coming days.

First up, it emerged on Friday evening that the Reds are on the verge of selling promising midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon, with negotiations over a deal now advanced and the transfer fee revealed by two reliable sources.

In addition, Romano also revealed ‘talks are continuing’ over the sale of Darwin Nunez to Saudi side Al-Hilal.

In a post on X, the transfer journalist revealed: ‘Discussions between Al Hilal and Darwin Nunez’s camp are still ongoing as Liverpool remain open to permanent sale. Talks to continue in the next days, but Darwin still high on Al Hilal’s list.’

And finally, fresh reports that Federico Chiesa is set to leave Anfield have started to gather genuine pace over the last week or so, and overnight reports now claim the winger is closing on a new move back to Italy.

Napoli have already seen one proposal rejected for the Euro 2020 winner, and while they could yet launch a fresh offer, Caught Offside reports that Atalanta are one of four Serie A sides now preparing an offer for his services.

Their report stated: ‘Atalanta want to sell Ademola Lookman for €50million. If that happens, they plan to bring Chiesa to replace him. But Atalanta and Liverpool have not made a deal yet.’

MORE ON ISAK

🔴 Liverpool WALK AWAY from Alexander Isak deal in dramatic twist – multiple reports

🔴 How Liverpool can use Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in unreal new attack

Isak funds in place with fresh offer from Liverpool coming

Having also sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich this week for €75m (£65.5m, $87m), the further three sales are expected to add millions more to the Anfield coffers and help generate a large portion of the funds required to try again for Isak.

And while Liverpool’s initial offer was understood to be heavily incentivised, taking it up to the £120m mark with add-ons, they now know that they will need to get closer to Newcastle’s £150m (€172m, $199m) demands if they are to secure his signing.

Per Sky Sports News reporter Downie, the Isak situation could be resolved as soon as next week amid claims Liverpool are ready to make a new and improved bid for the player.

“It could be done next week, absolutely it could. I don’t see this dragging on until the end of the transfer window,” Downie explained.

“Newcastle would want some kind of resolution, I think Liverpool would too. The amount of money we are talking about is eye-watering. I don’t think this is one that can be left to the dying embers of the transfer window.

“I do expect a resolution one way or the other in the next week or two. But it’s a huge transfer, it would be a Premier League record if Newcastle were to accept.”

Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Isak over a six-year deal.

Despite that, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe remains unmoved over the situation, stressing his wish to continue working with the striker earlier this week.

“My wish is he stays and we see him playing again next year,” Howe said on Tuesday.

“We, to a degree, control what is next for him. I would love to believe all possibilities are still available to us. My wish is that he stays, but that’s not in my full control.”

In a fresh update overnight, however, Howe has confirmed the striker is back in Spain and training with his former club, Real Sociedad.

“I know where he is, really, through the media. From that perspective, it’s difficult for me to go into any kind of detail. The situation is far from ideal and is quite complex,” Howe stated.

Liverpool transfer latest: Konate responds to offer; Rodrygo move latest

Amid talk Nunez could be one of the next to leave, the Reds are reported to have stunned one of Italy’s biggest clubs by revealing their current asking price for the Uruguayan star, despite growing a clear indication he has no future under Slot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has made up his mind on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a French source, with the Anfield star’s comments on next season also indicating his state of mind.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has responded to an offer from Liverpool to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, claims a Spanish journalist.

Isak next? How Liverpool’s transfer record has been broken over the years