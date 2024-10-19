Naby Keita has seen his time at Werder Bremen sink to new depths amid a blazing row with his coach, who has now told the player he needs to leave – though the former Liverpool midfielder has done his best to defend his name and show his professionalism.

Keita departed Anfield as a free agent at the end of the 2022/23 season, failing to live up to the hype during his spell in football, which was blighted by a string of injuries. The £52.75m fee Liverpool had paid RB Leipzig for his signing in 2017 was a club-record at the time – but ultimately proved a rare transfer mistake during Michael Edwards’ 10-year tenure as sporting director.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp had indicated on the confirmation of midfielder’s release that the failure to see the player at his best was a major regret. But having since returned to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, Keita‘s career has gone from bad to worse.

The Guinea midfielder once again saw his first season at the Weserstadion ravaged by injuries, with the 29-year-old limited to just five appearances across the campaign.

His reputation was further tarnished when he missed the club boss for a match at Bayer Leverkusen amid claims he had a tantrum over a failure to make the starting line-up.

That dispute saw Keita fined and suspended by the club and with the row failing to resolve, Bremen’s coach Ole Herner has now admitted that he thinks it best if the midfielder seeks a new club, despite having two years left on his current contract.

“I do believe that we have been very, very humane and very, very transparent with him at all times since he joined us,” Herner told Kicker.

“Keita is not our issue right now, and I believe that it’s best for both sides to simply look ahead and into the future, to see what good solutions Naby can find for himself and what solutions we can find without him.”

Naby Keita: Former Liverpool man desperate to clear his name

Herner also stresses that, despite Keita allegedly offering an apology, he is yet to get wind of it.

“It could be that it somehow happened in the meantime, it just wouldn’t have reached me,” he said.

Keita, meanwhile, appears desperate to clear his name, having already addressed the Leverkusen bus dispute in an interview with The Guardian this week: “In my last year at Liverpool, I didn’t play much and when I arrived here, I was motivated. We’ll have to talk about the bus incident one day, but everyone who knows me knows that I’m a professional and that I’m not undisciplined.

“Despite everything, I apologised to the group even before the end of last season because we’re all human and nobody’s perfect. Wherever I’ve been, from Salzburg to Leipzig to Liverpool, I’ve always tried to be exemplary.”

Keita added: “A lot of people say to me: ‘Naby, you’re injured, why don’t you want to play for Bremen?’ I say: ‘No, I’m fine.’ Since I came back from the Africa Cup of Nations [in February], all I’ve wanted to do is play for the fans and the club. But it’s not up to me.

“The club decided to put me with the under-23s. I’m training with them and helping the youngsters while I wait for the wheels to turn. The fans have shown me a lot of love and they deserve to see me return that love on the pitch.”

