True Liverpool feelings on Salah contract comments emerge, with talks confirmed and rival offer readied

A top source has shed new light on the state of play between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah, with talks over an extension and a rival offer being readied both confirmed.

Salah recently made headlines when speaking out about his future in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Southampton. The 32-year-old very rarely stops to speak with journalists in the mixed zone, though made an exception this time around.

Salah revealed he’s yet to receive an official offer to extend his stay at Liverpool. His existing deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 season. Salah also admitted he’s disappointed at Liverpool’s inaction and his full responses to multiple questions can be found here.

Salah’s comments will have rung alarm bells among Liverpool’s fanbase. The prospect of losing all three of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah as free agents in the same window represents worst case scenario.

But according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, Liverpool ARE in contact with Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, regarding an extension. While it may be true to say an official offer hasn’t been made, the Reds are certainly working towards that goal.

“Liverpool are in contact with Mo Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas and talks are understood to have been positive, despite Salah stating he’s ‘more out than in’ and is yet to receive an extension offer,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“Salah is Liverpool’s best-paid player, and given his wage and age any renewal was never likely to be resolved speedily.”

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Liverpool remain ‘calm’ about the winger’s contract situation and are unflustered by Salah’s comments in the public domain.

MO SALAH: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

Al-Hilal want Salah ahead of Club World Cup

But while the Reds are clearly working towards a new agreement – albeit slowly – they aren’t the only club who wants the winger among their ranks.

Jacobs stated: “Al-Hilal want Salah for the Club World Cup, but Liverpool sources insist contact has been made with Salah camp about a renewal.”

The reporter concluded: “There has been no new formal Saudi offer yet. Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo, who knows Salah well, is waiting for the right time to move should the opportunity present itself.”

The revamped and expanded Club World Cup takes place over roughly four weeks across June and July in 2025.

The tournament will be held in the USA and represents a chance for the Saudi sides involved to enhance their global reputations.

Having Salah light up the tournament and put European powerhouses to the sword while wearing an Al-Hilal shirt would certainly aid that cause.

Latest Liverpool news – Zubimendi, Van Dijk, Alisson

In other news, reports in Spain claim Martin Zubimendi has ‘decided to leave’ Real Sociedad.

A January transfer is now on the cards and TEAMtalk understands Liverpool fully intend to bid again for the player they deemed the perfect fit for Arne Slot’s midfield last summer.

Elsewhere, Give Me Sport state Van Dijk is closing in on signing a contract extension at Anfield.

Negotiations with the Reds captain have reportedly hit a ‘crucial point’ and Van Dijk is ‘looking set’ to put pen to paper.

Finally, Galatasaray are hoping their former player Claudio Taffarel can play a key role in convincing the shot-stopper to leave Liverpool, per reports.

The Super Lig outfit are ‘closely monitoring’ Alisson’s situation at Anfield and have asked Taffarel to help them in their transfer hunt.

Taffarel has previously been a player and a coach for Galatasaray. He currently works with Alisson as a goalkeeping coach for both Liverpool and the Brazil national team.

Salah tracking towards best assists total yet